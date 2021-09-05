Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Doughnut can be Deadly at Central Park
Timeform flag up the best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening.
"...she is fancied to see her rivals off..."
Timeform on Punk Roll Doll
Galaxy Freedom (Trap 6) - 18.28 Central Park
The first of three evening selections at Central Park comes in the maiden Open at 18.28, with Hove runner GALAXY FREEDOM (T6) taken to continue his upward trajectory. A triple winner in A1 company on the South Coast, Galaxy Freedom has had a look at this circuit in a trial this week and he just about brings the best form to the table.
Punk Roll Doll (Trap 6) - 19.36 Central Park
PUNK ROLL DOLL (T6), another Hove-based representative, appeals as being the one to beat in the 19.36 Open. Better known as a sprinter or a smart operator at Crayford's 380m trip, Punk Roll Doll's stamina will be tested here, but her early-middle pace is a serious weapon and fit from a trial, she is fancied to see her rivals off.
Deadly Doughnut (Trap 1) - 21.28 Central Park
DEADLY DOUGHNUT (T1) returned from a month off in May/June better than ever, wining four A1 contest at Central Park in all. Pitched into Open company a week ago he performed with real credit, nicely clear of the rest when runner-up to a smart one. He's back in A1 company this evening at 21.28 and assuming he clears the other early-pace rival directly on his outside, this should hopefully be pretty plain sailing for Deadly Doughnut.