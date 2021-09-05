Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Doughnut can be Deadly at Central Park

Galaxy Freedom (Trap 6) - 18.28 Central Park

The first of three evening selections at Central Park comes in the maiden Open at 18.28, with Hove runner GALAXY FREEDOM (T6) taken to continue his upward trajectory. A triple winner in A1 company on the South Coast, Galaxy Freedom has had a look at this circuit in a trial this week and he just about brings the best form to the table.

Punk Roll Doll (Trap 6) - 19.36 Central Park

PUNK ROLL DOLL (T6), another Hove-based representative, appeals as being the one to beat in the 19.36 Open. Better known as a sprinter or a smart operator at Crayford's 380m trip, Punk Roll Doll's stamina will be tested here, but her early-middle pace is a serious weapon and fit from a trial, she is fancied to see her rivals off.

Deadly Doughnut (Trap 1) - 21.28 Central Park

DEADLY DOUGHNUT (T1) returned from a month off in May/June better than ever, wining four A1 contest at Central Park in all. Pitched into Open company a week ago he performed with real credit, nicely clear of the rest when runner-up to a smart one. He's back in A1 company this evening at 21.28 and assuming he clears the other early-pace rival directly on his outside, this should hopefully be pretty plain sailing for Deadly Doughnut.

