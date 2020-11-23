Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dorando Double offers value

Mightbeastar (Trap 2, 14.36) is a pup that doesn't do herself any favours with moderate breaks during her short career to date but in truth, she's had progress halted with interrupted passages in her racing of late, not seen to anything like best effect in a stronger race last time. The grader has relinquished his grip this afternoon and, if able to get a run at likely pace-setter Needonenow (Trap 4), we're hopeful Phil Barlow's charge can capitalise.



There's some good quality action over at Nottingham this evening and Dorando Double (Trap 6, 19.51) is put up as a value selection against favourite Skilful Daisy (Trap 5). A daughter of top class Roxholme Magic, Dorando Double is no slouch herself and confirmed herself in fine fettle when registering another graded win 3 days ago. A powerful runner, the draw out wide may play to her strengths with a good break and the longest trip she's faced promises to be within range.

Remaining at Nottingham Hopes Bullet (Trap 5, 20.21) met with some stern assignments in the Derby itself and the Derby Plate this year but is undoubtedly a dog to keep on side judged on the pick of his exploits. He has some good form to his name around Colwick Park and the drw in orange this evening may not be a bad one judged on the make-up of the race and he can come out on top, with his latest Perry Barr effort easily overlooked.

