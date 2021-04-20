To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't forget about Dre

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...the switch to the red jacket potentially in his favour..."

Timeform on Still Dre

Swift Model (Trap 6) - 18.19 Sheffield

The first of three selections on Sheffield's evening card comes in the opener at 18.19, with SWIFT MODEL (T6) given every chance by the grader pitched into A7 company. The selections isn't short on pace for one campaigned over six bends at times, and with a solo on the outside a distinct possibility, she can confirm herself to better than this grade over the standard trip.

Sharpys Tilly (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sheffield

There are a couple of unknown quantities in trap 2 and 3 in the 18.36 affair, but even so, SHARPYS TILLY (T5) ought to be primed for a very bold showing. It's never an exact science working out when a greyhound will reach peak fitness following an absence, but Sharpys Tilly has a sprint and a four-bend run now under her belt along with the trials, and on old form, she's very well-in.

Still Dre (Trap 1) - 20.12 Sheffield

Considering his regular appearance at the head of the market whenever he races, a career strike rate of 1-17 for STILL DRE (T1) has to go down as majorly disappointing. He seemed to lose a bit of confidence out of the boxes but freshened up by a break and hopefully sharpened up by a two-bend sprint, he certainly has it in him to land this A5 (20.12) with the switch to the red jacket potentially in his favour.

Recommended bets

Swift Model (Trap 6) - 18.19 Sheffield
Sharpys Tilly (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sheffield
Still Dre (Trap 1) - 20.12 Sheffield

Sheffield 20th Apr (A7 500m)

Tuesday 20 April, 6.19pm

1. Camp Rocky
2. Bethanys Dream
3. Slaneyside Earls
4. Livz Vision
5. Good Miss
6. Swift Model
Sheffield 20th Apr (A6 500m)

Tuesday 20 April, 6.36pm

1. Rybrook Ruby
2. Oglegogle Lad
3. Thornfield Queen
4. Lightfoot Gaga
5. Sharpys Tilly
6. Pattys Dolly
Sheffield 20th Apr (A5 500m)

Tuesday 20 April, 8.12pm

1. Still Dre
2. Sycamore Lady
3. Geelo Spinner
4. Corkys Flyer
5. Sharpyslightning
6. Factfile
