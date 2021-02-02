Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't forget about Dre

Sheff 2nd Feb (A4 500m)Show Hide
Tuesday 2 February, 7.58pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Lightfoot Candy
|2. Lisacaha Vic
|3. Still Dre
|4. Sharpys Gold
|5. Easy Edge
|6. Bracklyn Rose
Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...
"He should prove too good for his rivals this evening..."
Timeform on Still Dre
STILL DRE (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield
STILL DRE (Trap 3) has quickly made up into a reliable performer at Sheffield and can resume winning ways in the 19:58 contest. He stormed clear to success in an A5 a fortnight ago and ran a fine race behind a class dropper in this grade subsequently. He should prove too good for his rivals this evening.
SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield
SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) looks the class act in the 20:46 sprint. It's clearly not been plain sailing for the bitch as she's an infrequent runner, but she's a real force on her day, a time of 16.46 when second in December confirming so, and she should be sharper for a recent outing when meeting early trouble.
THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield
THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) is one of the bankers of the meeting in the 21:16 race. A multiple winner in A2s last year, Barrie Draper's charge made a smashing return to action in this grade last week for all he was a beaten favourite in second. He'll be back on the podium if building on that.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Tuesday 2 February, 8.46pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Shestheonlyone
|2. Westway Dino
|3. Fearsome Blondie
|4. Blakes Flamingo
|5. Heathlawn Flash
|6. Coney La Fingers
Tuesday 2 February, 9.16pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Harton Lara
|2. Knotmor Millie
|3. Have A Brandy
|4. Burgess Mary
|5. Highview Al
|6. The Other Rex