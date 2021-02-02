Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't forget about Dre

STILL DRE (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield

STILL DRE (Trap 3) has quickly made up into a reliable performer at Sheffield and can resume winning ways in the 19:58 contest. He stormed clear to success in an A5 a fortnight ago and ran a fine race behind a class dropper in this grade subsequently. He should prove too good for his rivals this evening.

SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield

SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) looks the class act in the 20:46 sprint. It's clearly not been plain sailing for the bitch as she's an infrequent runner, but she's a real force on her day, a time of 16.46 when second in December confirming so, and she should be sharper for a recent outing when meeting early trouble.

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) is one of the bankers of the meeting in the 21:16 race. A multiple winner in A2s last year, Barrie Draper's charge made a smashing return to action in this grade last week for all he was a beaten favourite in second. He'll be back on the podium if building on that.