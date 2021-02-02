To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Don't forget about Dre

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"He should prove too good for his rivals this evening..."

Timeform on Still Dre

STILL DRE (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield

STILL DRE (Trap 3) has quickly made up into a reliable performer at Sheffield and can resume winning ways in the 19:58 contest. He stormed clear to success in an A5 a fortnight ago and ran a fine race behind a class dropper in this grade subsequently. He should prove too good for his rivals this evening.

SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield

SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) looks the class act in the 20:46 sprint. It's clearly not been plain sailing for the bitch as she's an infrequent runner, but she's a real force on her day, a time of 16.46 when second in December confirming so, and she should be sharper for a recent outing when meeting early trouble.

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield

THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) is one of the bankers of the meeting in the 21:16 race. A multiple winner in A2s last year, Barrie Draper's charge made a smashing return to action in this grade last week for all he was a beaten favourite in second. He'll be back on the podium if building on that.

Recommended bets

STILL DRE (Trap 3) - 19:58 Sheffield
SHESTHEONLYONE (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield
THE OTHER REX (Trap 6) - 21:16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

