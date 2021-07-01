Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Diddlers Diva can gain deserved success

Feeling Classy (Trap 1) - 13:39 Towcester

A multiple A1 winner when campaigned at Monmore, Feeling Classy (T1) produced a promising first effort following his switch to Towcester but he was no match for one who was successful in a fast time for the grade (A3). There's a good chance of him turning handy on the rails and, with potential to do better over the tough 500-metre circuit, we're hopeful of a very big run from Kevin Hutton's charge.

Murlens Xtra (Trap 6) - 13:59 Sheffield

Murlens Xtra (T6) only recently returned from a short spell on the sidelines, and he produced a solid display five days ago when reeled in by one enjoying a purple patch. At his best when able to dictate matters, the son of Laughill Blake looks to have an excellent make-up, operating as the sole wide seed. He should have plenty of room to open up outside a slow breaker and ought to prove tough to peg back if blitzing clear early doors.

Diddlers Diva (Trap 6) - 19:41 Sunderland



A basement grade winner at Sheffield, Diddlers Diva (T6) quickly reached a higher level at Sunderland, registering success in A4 company in May. She has since found only one too good on three of her last four starts in A3 class. Her recent exploits read well on the clock in the context of tonight's event and we're hopeful the daughter of Dorotas Wildcat can capitalise.