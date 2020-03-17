To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Devils Secret to land the hat-trick on her way to better things

Dogs head-on
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield and Poole on Tuesday...

"...he still retains plenty of spark and rather stands out in this A3 contest."

Timeform on Rivet Gun

RIPTHEKNOT (Trap 4) - 19:26 Sheffield

A decisive all-the-way scorer in this grade last month, RIPTHEKNOT has failed to make a significant impact on both starts since, failing to trap with her usual verve. The selection really ought to clear those on her inside if our early sectionals are any guide though, and she's a tough nut to crack when on the bunny at this level.

DEVILS SECRET (Trap 3) - 19:36 Poole

On the back of a couple of rough rides, DEVILS SECRET improved plenty for a clear round when landing a couple of handicaps in recent weeks. On the back of those wins, it's a little surprising she returns to A8 class here, and with time on her side, Devils Secret ought to progress beyond this level.

RIVET GUN (Trap 4) - 19:52 Poole

A one-time Open class operator, RIVET GUN has failed to strike upon his transfer to Poole, but he still retains plenty of spark and rather stands out in this A3 contest. An early lead is surely forthcoming here and while there has already been early support for Rivet Gun, odds-against quotes still look generous.

Sheff 17th Mar (A6 500m)

Tuesday 17 March, 7.26pm

Bet slip

Poole 17th Mar (A8 450m)

Tuesday 17 March, 7.36pm

Poole 17th Mar (A3 450m)

Tuesday 17 March, 7.52pm

