Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dettori Day can have punters leaping for joy at Newcastle

DETTORI DAY (Trap 1) - 19:36 Newcastle

DETTORI DAY is progressing through the grades in style and clocked an impressive time when blitzing his rivals last week. Further success beckons and he can have punters leaping for joy in this A1 event,

BLUE DELTA (Trap 3) - 20:06 Newcastle

BLUE DELTA has returned in good order and can resume winning ways here. He ran well in a stronger race on Wednesday and looks to have plenty going for him in this company.

ASCOT DANNY (Trap 5) - 21:11 Newcastle

ASCOT DANNY continues in great heart and should reward favourite-backers in the penultimate race on the card. He showed great tenacity when scoring in this grade a fortnight ago and posted another fine effort behind the promising Chosen Flame last week.