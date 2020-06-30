To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dettori Day can have punters leaping for joy at Newcastle

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...continues in great heart and should reward favourite-backers..."

Timeform on Ascot Danny

DETTORI DAY (Trap 1) - 19:36 Newcastle

DETTORI DAY is progressing through the grades in style and clocked an impressive time when blitzing his rivals last week. Further success beckons and he can have punters leaping for joy in this A1 event,

BLUE DELTA (Trap 3) - 20:06 Newcastle

BLUE DELTA has returned in good order and can resume winning ways here. He ran well in a stronger race on Wednesday and looks to have plenty going for him in this company.

ASCOT DANNY (Trap 5) - 21:11 Newcastle

ASCOT DANNY continues in great heart and should reward favourite-backers in the penultimate race on the card. He showed great tenacity when scoring in this grade a fortnight ago and posted another fine effort behind the promising Chosen Flame last week.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

