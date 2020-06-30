Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dettori Day can have punters leaping for joy at Newcastle

Newc 30th Jun (A1 480m)Show Hide
Tuesday 30 June, 7.36pm
|1. Dettori Day
|2. Freedom Lord
|3. Daring Recruit
|4. Lemon Ronald
|5. Roaming Mystery
|6. Waltham Magic
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...continues in great heart and should reward favourite-backers..."
Timeform on Ascot Danny
DETTORI DAY (Trap 1) - 19:36 Newcastle
DETTORI DAY is progressing through the grades in style and clocked an impressive time when blitzing his rivals last week. Further success beckons and he can have punters leaping for joy in this A1 event,
BLUE DELTA (Trap 3) - 20:06 Newcastle
BLUE DELTA has returned in good order and can resume winning ways here. He ran well in a stronger race on Wednesday and looks to have plenty going for him in this company.
ASCOT DANNY (Trap 5) - 21:11 Newcastle
ASCOT DANNY continues in great heart and should reward favourite-backers in the penultimate race on the card. He showed great tenacity when scoring in this grade a fortnight ago and posted another fine effort behind the promising Chosen Flame last week.
