Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Desert Charm has sound claims at Sheffield

Our first selection this afternoon comes in the grade of A7 and a chance for the consistent ZARI JESSICA (Trap 2, 14:36 Sheffield) to seize the early initiative and make every post a winning one. Jamie Smith's charge has been beaten in solid times for the grade in recent weeks and in truth, lines up in a race lacking in obvious improvers, so it will come as disappointing if she's unable to make a significant impact from the blue jacket.

LIGHTFOOT ROOT (Trap 2, 14:54 Sheffield) is still very much in the infancy of her career as a January 19' whelp and has showed ability in her qualifying trials over Sheffield's 280-metre distance. Not seen to best effect making her debut in D3 class last week, she did keep on in vein pursuit to take second spot. Barrie Draper's charge can trap better than was the case that day and in a race lacking depth she can come out on top.

DESERT CHARM (Trap 5, 17:22 Sheffield) has been the subject of sustained market support following his runners-up effort in a good time for the grade of A6 three starts back but in truth the son of Laughill Blake has been a shade underwhelming in not building on that effort (behind an improving pup). However, like many, the strong suspicion is John Sharp's charge will be seen in a much better light when able to dictate matters, which rates a distinct possibility this afternoon and he can shed the maiden tag.

