Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Deerjet Sydney can land Derby spoils at Towcester

We kick off with our first selection in the Greyhoundtrader.com Stakes at 19:00 and in our book a chance for Gary Griffiths' SAVANA DOMINO (Trap 4) to regain the winning thread. A first round in this year's Derby, he didn't have the rub of the green in his next two starts. Following a short break, he blew the cobwebs away with a slick 270-metre work out four days ago, dipping under the 16-second barrier to boot. Early place is his game and we're hopeful he can flash from the boxes, with a repeat of his 29.50 four weeks likely good enough to land the spoils.

The feature Starsports/TRC English Derby Final takes centre stage at 21:09 and, in an open-looking decider, we're siding with last year's hero DEERJET SYDNEY (Trap 2) to get the job done again for Pat Buckley. He was always playing catch up having been out-trapped by Liam Dowling's Ballymac Fairone (Trap 3). He can ill-afford to give that rival the initiative this evening but having got it right on the biggest stage of all last year and with the move off the rails a positive in our book, we're hopeful he can blast from the boxes, hold the inside line and have enough in reserve off the last bend to hold the challengers.

Our final selection comes in the Madri Excepcional Cup Final at 21:58 with BLUE TICK GEORGE (Trap 5) fancied to represent a spot of value. A high-class stayer, he stepped up on his C&D trial exploits when keeping on strongly for second in the heats last week. It's possible he'll come forward again from that from what may well be a good make up. At the forecast odds with potential for scrimmaging inside, he could be on the coat-tails of the pace-setters early doors and can put his strong-running style to good use from halfway.

