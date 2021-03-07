Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Deep looks an Intriguing proposition at Swindon

Swin 7th Mar (OR 476m)Show Hide
Sunday 7 March, 6.51pm
|1. Arthur Sprout
|2. Ballymac Brook
|3. Ballymac Ino
|4. Pocket Lola
|5. Droopys Precise
|6. Bernard
Timeform bring you the best bets from Swindon on Sunday...
"...he's had a look around this track in the autumn, so an all-the-way success looks firmly on the cards."
Timeform on Great Eastern
BALLYMAC INO (Trap 3) - 18:51 Swindon
There's Open action at Swindon this evening, with local runners fancied to dominate the puppy race at 18.51. Arthur Sprout is well drawn on the inside, but marginal preference is for BALLYMAC INO. The selection is proven at this level and showed she's capable of when trapping well last week, running out a decisive winner. A repeat performance may well suffice.
GREAT EASTERN (Trap 1) - 19:09 Swindon
As you wold expect from a maiden Open, there are a few unknown quantities in the 19.09 affair, but what is pretty clear is that GREAT EASTERN is not only the one to beat on the clock, but he also has a superb make-up on the inside. He's a very experienced performer for a race of this nature as an ex-Irish runner and he's had a look around this track in the autumn, so an all-the-way success looks firmly on the cards.
DEEP INTRIGUE (Trap 1) - 19:41 Swindon
The final selection comes in the A6 contest at 19.41, with DEEP INTRIGUE taken to follow up his win earlier in the week. A decisive scorer in A7 company on that occasion, a single-grade rise should be more than manageable given the level he was running to in the autumn before a couple of breaks.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
