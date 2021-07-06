To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dark Warrior can light up Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday.

"...burst clear for an impressive win last week..."

Timeform on Dark Warrior

RYBROOK RUBY (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 19:26 contest. An A4 winner at the start of the year, she evidently retains all her ability judged on some encouraging trials of late and this looks a good opening in an A6 tonight.

HARTON LARA (Trap 1) can take advantage of a drop in grade in the 20:46 event. She made all on her last go in an A5 just three weeks ago and has been running creditably since.

DARK WARRIOR (Trap 4) looks set to strike again in the 21:16 race. The drop to sprinting worked wonders for her as she burst clear for an impressive win last week and there is more where that came from.

Sheffield 6th Jul (D2 280m)

Tuesday 6 July, 9.16pm

1. Burnley Storm
2. Yahoo Daniel
3. Snow Liam
4. Dark Warrior
5. Inca Merlin
6. Crinkill Peg
