Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dark Warrior can light up Sheffield

RYBROOK RUBY (Trap 1) can resume winning ways in the 19:26 contest. An A4 winner at the start of the year, she evidently retains all her ability judged on some encouraging trials of late and this looks a good opening in an A6 tonight.

HARTON LARA (Trap 1) can take advantage of a drop in grade in the 20:46 event. She made all on her last go in an A5 just three weeks ago and has been running creditably since.

DARK WARRIOR (Trap 4) looks set to strike again in the 21:16 race. The drop to sprinting worked wonders for her as she burst clear for an impressive win last week and there is more where that came from.