Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Danny can produce the Magic

BURGESS TIMMY (Trap 2) - 19:07 Central Park

BURGESS TIMMY (Trap 2) should take some stopping in the 19:07 hurdles race. He got firmly back on the up when making all from Teddybear Bluey in this grade a fortnight ago and can strike again while the iron is hot.

DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) - 20:23 Central Park

DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) is worth another chance in the 20:23 contest. A run of five successive seconds might set alarm bells ringing, but she's doing little wrong and ran into a good one in Lios Derg last time.

DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) - 21:02 Central Park

DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) should deliver the knockout blow in the stripes in the 21:02 feature. The wide seed has been right back to his best this month, posting a couple of smart front-running displays, and he'll be hard to peg back again if getting on the bunny.



