Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Danny can produce the Magic

Central Park 28th May (H2 480m)Show Hide
Friday 28 May, 7.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Latest Chick
|2. Burgess Timmy
|3. Teddybear Bluey
|4. Hollyoak Dexter
|5. Astonish
|6. Barnora Bubbles
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform select the best bets from Central Park on Friday.
"...should deliver the knockout blow in the stripes..."
Timeform on Dower Tyson
BURGESS TIMMY (Trap 2) - 19:07 Central Park
BURGESS TIMMY (Trap 2) should take some stopping in the 19:07 hurdles race. He got firmly back on the up when making all from Teddybear Bluey in this grade a fortnight ago and can strike again while the iron is hot.
DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) - 20:23 Central Park
DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) is worth another chance in the 20:23 contest. A run of five successive seconds might set alarm bells ringing, but she's doing little wrong and ran into a good one in Lios Derg last time.
DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) - 21:02 Central Park
DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) should deliver the knockout blow in the stripes in the 21:02 feature. The wide seed has been right back to his best this month, posting a couple of smart front-running displays, and he'll be hard to peg back again if getting on the bunny.
Friday 28 May, 7.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Latest Chick
|2. Burgess Timmy
|3. Teddybear Bluey
|4. Hollyoak Dexter
|5. Astonish
|6. Barnora Bubbles
Friday 28 May, 8.23pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Dannys Magic
|2. Courts Ad Trump
|3. Foolish Rascal
|4. Lostrigg Scout
|5. Tinas Trouble
|6. Feora Star
Friday 28 May, 9.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Foolish Ways
|2. Peaky Newsboy
|3. Drumcrow Jody
|4. Cushie Soul
|5. Magical William
|6. Dower Tyson