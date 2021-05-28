To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Danny can produce the Magic

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform select the best bets from Central Park on Friday.

"...should deliver the knockout blow in the stripes..."

Timeform on Dower Tyson

BURGESS TIMMY (Trap 2) - 19:07 Central Park

BURGESS TIMMY (Trap 2) should take some stopping in the 19:07 hurdles race. He got firmly back on the up when making all from Teddybear Bluey in this grade a fortnight ago and can strike again while the iron is hot.

DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) - 20:23 Central Park

DANNYS MAGIC (Trap 1) is worth another chance in the 20:23 contest. A run of five successive seconds might set alarm bells ringing, but she's doing little wrong and ran into a good one in Lios Derg last time.

DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) - 21:02 Central Park

DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) should deliver the knockout blow in the stripes in the 21:02 feature. The wide seed has been right back to his best this month, posting a couple of smart front-running displays, and he'll be hard to peg back again if getting on the bunny.


Central Park 28th May (H2 480m)

Friday 28 May, 7.07pm

Market rules

1. Latest Chick
2. Burgess Timmy
3. Teddybear Bluey
4. Hollyoak Dexter
5. Astonish
6. Barnora Bubbles
Central Park 28th May (A2 480m)

Friday 28 May, 8.23pm

Market rules

1. Dannys Magic
2. Courts Ad Trump
3. Foolish Rascal
4. Lostrigg Scout
5. Tinas Trouble
6. Feora Star
Central Park 28th May (A1 480m)

Friday 28 May, 9.02pm

Market rules

1. Foolish Ways
2. Peaky Newsboy
3. Drumcrow Jody
4. Cushie Soul
5. Magical William
6. Dower Tyson
