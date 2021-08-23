Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Dandy is the Lad at Nottingham

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Nottingham on Monday...

"...we’re hopeful he can turn handy on the inside and stamp his authority on the contest from halfway..."

Timeform on Dandy Lad

Mucky Carmac (Trap 5) - 19.16 Nottingham

MUCKY CARMAC (Trap 5, 19.16) arrives winless on the back of four starts in graded company at Nottingham, but he's improving all the time, again finding one too good but posting his best time yet on the clock 10 days ago. An quick sort with potential for better still, he's fancied to seize the lead out wide from the orange jacket and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers and shed the maiden tag.

Bobbly Wobbly (Trap 4) - 20:52 Nottingham

Heat one of the Arena Racing Company 480m Trophy doesn't look a strong affair on paper and it is BOBBLY WOBBLY (Trap 4, 20.52) who is fancied to come out on top. A real early-paced merchant, he ran well to finish runner-up over the 305-metre trip on his most recent start. The likeliest leader this evening, this intermediate four-bend trip at Nottingham is ideal for the son of Droopys Jet and all looks set fair for a big run.

Dandy Lad (Trap 2) - 21:26 Nottingham

Heat three is the last race on the card at 21.26 and, on the back of some fairly slick trials, DANDY LAD (Trap 2) may well be the answer. A classy top-grade operator at Henlow, he boasts a nice blend of early speed and stamina and with the balance of his form standing up to close scrutiny in this field, we're hopeful he can turn handy on the inside and stamp his authority on the contest from halfway.

Nottingham 23rd Aug (OR 480m)

Monday 23 August, 8.52pm

Market rules

1. Vank Big Vee
2. Locked Down
3. Lightfoot Jetta
4. Bobbly Wobbly
5. Noelles Torello
Nottingham 23rd Aug (OR 480m)

Monday 23 August, 9.26pm

Market rules

1. Arthur Sprout
2. Dandy Lad
4. You Have It
5. Leaping Lad
6. Elms Abbie
