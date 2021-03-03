Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cyclone to show a Deadly turn of pace at Newcastle

LIGHTFOOT SAM (Trap 5) - 19.26 Newcastle

LIGHTFOOT SAM clearly had a minor issue to keep him off the track from November to January, yet Jimmy Fenwick's charge has quickly made up for lost time, recording a second career success seven days ago, posting a career best in the process. The fact he could run down a strong-running A1/open race winner suggests there may well be more to come from this son of Eden The Kid, and we're hopeful he can add a top-grade victory to his C.V.

MURLENS CHICA (Trap 1) - 20:27 Newcastle

This doesn't look the strongest of contests on paper and it may pay to take a chance on newcomer MURLENS CHICA. Angela Harrison's youngster has showed ability in trials, her best effort on the clock coming in a C&D solo seven days ago. That effort isn't far off the best in opposition, and with improvement on the cards, it would come as no surprise to see a big run on competitive debut.

DEADLY CYCLONE (Trap 3) - 20.46 Newcastle

DEADLY CYCLONE had clearly had an issue to keep him off the track since October but showed he still has plenty to offer when posting a respectable 29.16 on the comeback trail in a C&D trial last month. At his best when able to dictate, he was always going to struggle to reel in a totally unexposed youngster who skipped clear seven days ago, ultimately dropping away to finish fourth. That effort ought not to have been wasted on him though, and with sound claims of leading up, we're expecting the son of Ballymac Eske to prove a tough nut to crack on the front end.