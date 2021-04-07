Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Curly Rosie has a big chance at Newcastle

KILARA MONTJEU (Trap 3, 14:36 Sunderland) quickly established himself as an A1 runner of some merit at Sunderland last year, his 27.35 success in November a most notable effort. Following a short spell on the sidelines, he hasn't had things go his way of late, bumped early on his most recent start but keeping on for second. The son of Scolari Me Daddy finds himself in a race in which he could boss matters from lid rise and if getting loose, could prove a cut above today's opposition.

MITCHS MAVERICK (Trap 4, 19:58 Newcastle) regained the winning thread in this grade in February and has remained in good order since, runner-up on two of his last three starts. This isn't a strong A2 on paper by any stretch of the imagination and from an ideal draw in the black jacket, the son of Over Limit can turn handy at the first bend and prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

CURLY ROSIE (Trap 6, 20:46 Newcastle) didn't show a great deal in Ireland, but she's started her Newcastle career on a positive note, making it two wins from six starts on her penultimate outing. Runner-up in A4 last time, that was her best effort yet on the clock, agonisingly caught close home. Jimmy Fenwick's bitch is expected to be up with the pace from lid rise and can have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

