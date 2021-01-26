Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Coyote can cause a Storm

Coyote Storm (Trap 3) - 19.26 Sheffield

Coyote Storm (Trap 3, 19.26) doesn't always make life easy for himself with slow breaks, but he has run with credit on each of his last 2 starts in stronger sprint contests, doing well to finish as close as he did given the trouble-in-running he encountered last time. He's been given a real chance by the grader now operating at D3 level and holds obvious claims on the clock, so is fancied to emerge victorious in a race lacking depth.

Slaneyside Xpres (Trap 3) - 20:27 Sheffield



Slaneyside Xpres (Trap 3, 20.27) is very much in the infancy of his career as a June 19' whelp and caught the eye making his competitive debut on his penultimate start, keeping on having suffered interference around the first two turns. Never a threat on his most recent outing, he's much better than that effort indicates, and with claims of turning handy on this occasion, we're hopeful of an improved showing from the youngster.

Slaneyside Rina (Trap 3) - 21:16 Sheffield

Slaneyside Rina (Trap 3, 21.16) was steadily progressive during the second half of 2020, readily accounting for A8 rivals prior to holding her own in A6 grade, behind a host who have improved considerably since. Absent from competitive action since late October, recent trial exploits indicate she's lost none of her early dash. Expected to turn handy at the very least, marginal improvement on her latest 30.27 trial effort may well be enough to see her home in front in this A7 clash.

