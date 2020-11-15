Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Course specialist Brosna Blone the one to beat

Rockmount Tess (Trap 6, 14.19) is, like many at her best when dictating matters but that's not to say she isn't capable of a big run when unable to adopt such tactics, noted keeping on in vein pursuit when runner-up in a good time for the grade 2 starts ago. There is potential for scrimmaging inside this afternoon and we're hopeful the daughter of Droopys Nidge can turn handy out wide, steer clear of potential trouble spots and be finishing to good effect from the ¾ point.

Annagh Bridie (Trap 1, 16.04) very much caught the eye on her penultimate start in A6 company, switching at a crucial point and ultimately costing herself success. However, she quickly made amends in her respective heat of the dual distance competition last week, breaking well off the front and maintaining a 1 ¼ length lead at the line. A strong-running type over 4 bends, there is a strong suspicion she will keep pulling out more if skipping clear and we're willing to side with her again to get the job done.

Brosna Blonde (Trap 6, 17.03) has developed in to the leading top-grade sprinter at Home track Kinsley, taking her record to a tremendous 5-6 in the class of D1 with yet another make-all success on Tuesday. A classy operator with the capability of going faster still on the clock than she did latest, it's hard to see anything but a big run again from Mark Siddall's daughter of Taylors Sky.

