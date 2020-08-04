To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US PGA Championship Tips

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Corrin Shane has plenty in his favour at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday evening...

"...twice shaped with promise following his switch to Sheffield..."

Timeform on Corrin Shane

SHARPYS REGAN (Trap 6, 19:09 Sheffield) holds no secrets from the grader and has merely been ticking over of late. However, the assessor has taken note in affording him a drop in grade, now operating in A6 company. The make-up of tonight's contest suggests operating as the sole wide seed is ideal, particularly with the possibility of trouble on the inner and we're expecting to see John Sharp's charge in a much better light than of late.

DOLLA ROSIE (Trap 3, 20:46 Sheffield) was unable to make an impact in the Angel of the North up at Newcastle but we know enough about her to suggest A2 Company is within reach on home soil. Each of her last two victories have come in A2 class and tonight's affair doesn't look the strongest on paper, so we're hopeful she can resume winning ways.

A winner in A2 at Belle Vue, CORRIN SHANE (Trap 1, 21:16 Sheffield) has twice shaped with promise following his switch to Sheffield, held up mid-race last time, he was noted doing good late work to finish second posting his best effort yet at this venue. That effort on the clock reads particularly well and provided he holds his position to the corner, the suspicion is he can go one place better.

Recommended bets

SHARPYS REGAN (Trap 6) - 19:09 Sheffield
DOLLA ROSIE (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield
CORRIN SHANE (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 4th Aug (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 4 August, 7.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Blackstone Lyric
2. Coney Kroll
3. Harton Hurricane
4. Piemans Panther
5. Wayward Lass
6. Sharpys Regan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 4th Aug (A2 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 4 August, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Easy Brexit
2. Joella Reggie
3. Dolla Rosie
4. Bills Direction
5. Geelo Milan
6. Sharpys Vinny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheff 4th Aug (A3 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 4 August, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Corrin Shane
2. Tullig Catboy
3. Slaneyside Ryder
4. Geelo Mini Bee
5. Valais Recruit
6. Woodcocks Romeo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles