Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Corrin Shane has plenty in his favour at Sheffield

SHARPYS REGAN (Trap 6, 19:09 Sheffield) holds no secrets from the grader and has merely been ticking over of late. However, the assessor has taken note in affording him a drop in grade, now operating in A6 company. The make-up of tonight's contest suggests operating as the sole wide seed is ideal, particularly with the possibility of trouble on the inner and we're expecting to see John Sharp's charge in a much better light than of late.

DOLLA ROSIE (Trap 3, 20:46 Sheffield) was unable to make an impact in the Angel of the North up at Newcastle but we know enough about her to suggest A2 Company is within reach on home soil. Each of her last two victories have come in A2 class and tonight's affair doesn't look the strongest on paper, so we're hopeful she can resume winning ways.

A winner in A2 at Belle Vue, CORRIN SHANE (Trap 1, 21:16 Sheffield) has twice shaped with promise following his switch to Sheffield, held up mid-race last time, he was noted doing good late work to finish second posting his best effort yet at this venue. That effort on the clock reads particularly well and provided he holds his position to the corner, the suspicion is he can go one place better.

