Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cookie can prove too classy at Romford

Friday 13 November, 6.09pm
|1. Grampy Bill
|2. Mr Roo
|3. Grandslam Champ
|4. Savana Jessica
|5. Rob Roy
|6. Carparkattendant
Timeform provide three bets from Romford and Nottingham on Friday evening...
"...holds sound claims of seizing an early lead..."
Timeform on Choo Choo
Savana Jessica (Trap 4) - 18:09 Romford
Savana Jessica has returned from a short spell on the sidelines with the bit firmly between her teeth, posting facile back-to-back course-and-distance victories over Romford's 225-metre trip in recent weeks. The daughter of Ballymac Vic looks well-housed once again outside three rail seeds and she can complete the hat-trick.
Choo Choo (Trap 2) - 18:19 Nottingham
Choo Choo has yet to win but has shown enough in his eight outings to suggest he can got off the mark here. Jill Llewellin's charge holds sound claims of seizing an early lead on the rails this evening and, in a race lacking in unexposed sorts, may prove difficult to pass.
Noels Cookie (Trap 2) - 19:18 Romford
Noels Cookie gave herself a mountain to climb after badly missing the break over this trip of 575-metres seven days ago. However, that was her first competitive start around Romford and the experience should stand her in good stead. Progressive at home track Perry Barr, there's more to come from the October '18 whelp and we're hopeful she can emerge victorious.
