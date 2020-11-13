To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Exchange Simulator

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

US Masters Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cookie can prove too classy at Romford

Dogs running at Romford
There's greyhound action at Romford on Friday night

Timeform provide three bets from Romford and Nottingham on Friday evening...

"...holds sound claims of seizing an early lead..."

Timeform on Choo Choo

Savana Jessica (Trap 4) - 18:09 Romford

Savana Jessica has returned from a short spell on the sidelines with the bit firmly between her teeth, posting facile back-to-back course-and-distance victories over Romford's 225-metre trip in recent weeks. The daughter of Ballymac Vic looks well-housed once again outside three rail seeds and she can complete the hat-trick.

Choo Choo (Trap 2) - 18:19 Nottingham

Choo Choo has yet to win but has shown enough in his eight outings to suggest he can got off the mark here. Jill Llewellin's charge holds sound claims of seizing an early lead on the rails this evening and, in a race lacking in unexposed sorts, may prove difficult to pass.

Noels Cookie (Trap 2) - 19:18 Romford

Noels Cookie gave herself a mountain to climb after badly missing the break over this trip of 575-metres seven days ago. However, that was her first competitive start around Romford and the experience should stand her in good stead. Progressive at home track Perry Barr, there's more to come from the October '18 whelp and we're hopeful she can emerge victorious.

Recommended bets

Savana Jessica (Trap 4) - 18:09 Romford
Choo Choo (Trap 2) - 18:19 Nottingham
Noels Cookie (Trap 2) - 19:18 Romford

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Romfd 13th Nov (OR 225M)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 6.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Grampy Bill
2. Mr Roo
3. Grandslam Champ
4. Savana Jessica
5. Rob Roy
6. Carparkattendant
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nott 13th Nov (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 6.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Midshipman
2. Choo Choo
3. Lewington Flyer
4. Haggswood Esme
5. Blow Your Pocket
6. Hitthelids Sal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Romfd 13th Nov (OR 575M)

Show Hide

Friday 13 November, 7.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Liberty Loch
2. Noels Cookie
3. Rathclough Chloe
4. Kooga Keira
5. Chilli You Guys
6. Savana Phoenix
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles