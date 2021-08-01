Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Conti can show his class

Go On My Girl (Trap 5) - 18:51 Swindon

Go On My Girl (T5) has returned an improved performer post-season, readily winning an A7 before catching the eye to an extent on both starts since in A6 company. The switch to the stripes will likely suit given she always edges right, and an early lead will make her very hard to catch.

Ballymac Conti (Trap 1) - 19:41 Swindon

An all-the-way winner at this level on his penultimate start, Ballymac Conti (T1) emerged with plenty of credit when a neck second to another bright prospect last week. There's early pace on the outside in this heat but Ballymac Conti possesses the tools to pass this test.

Ballykevin Sarah (Trap 2) - 20:38 Central Park

Ballykevin Sarah (T2) is firmly into the veteran stage of her career, but she still competes in S1 company over six bends and returned to the 480m trip with a handicap win earlier this week. She takes her racing extremely well and is the clear pick on our ratings back in a conventional four-bend race.