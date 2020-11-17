Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Coney Krakatoa can win from the front

Expensive Liason (Trap 5, 19.26) strictly on recent form has work to do with re-opposing Oh Oh Nan (Trap 6) on their meeting 7 days ago. However, that only tells half the story, with the former looking set to taste success but for being clipped by a tiring rival when taking up the lead off the last bend. Lisa Stephenson's charge looks well housed in the orange jacket, particularly with Kennys Hero (Trap 4) expected to be edging left on the approach to the opening corner and she can deservedly resume winning ways.

Having kicked off his Sheffield career in good style with back-to-back victories Airmount Vic (Trap 3, 20.46) has understandably faced with tougher assignments and to his credit hasn't been disgraced, running with credit without being seen to best effect in A2 class latest. At his best when able to dictate from lid rise, that scenario rates a distinct possibility and we're hopeful Barrie Draper's charge can capitalise on the grader's mercy.

Coney Krakatoa (Trap 3, 21.31) quickly made his way up the graded ladder around the turn of the year and was most impressive when rattling off a 4-timer in open company. The fact he's been very lightly raced post lockdown suggests there may have been a problem but he's clearly got plenty to offer, going down narrowly in this grade of A2 on his competitive return. He's fancied to be even sharper now and is fancied to make a bold front-running bid.

