Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Coney George the best bet at Sheffield

Coney George (Trap 5) - 12.58 Sheffield



Our first selection comes in a handicap over at Sheffield and, despite a losing run stretching back to mid-May, CONEY GEORGE (Trap 5, 12.58) may well be up to capitalising on what looks a good make-up. A railer, he should find those ahead of him moving middle & wide off the second bend and he should have all the racing room to open-up.

Noduff Aria (Trap 5) - 20:23 Monmore

NODUFF ARIA (Trap 5, 20.23) only boasts the one win from 14 starts, which came in this grade of A6 and, following a drop back down to this level, he dropped the hint his turn may not be far away when a strong finishing second on his latest competitive outing. The move in to the orange jacket rates a plus and he's fancied to strike fast and late.

Lodgefieldteejay (Trap 2) - 20:27 Sunderland

LODGEFIELDTEEJAY (Trap 2, 20.27) has made a bright start to his Sunderland career, registering two victories in A3 class and proving even better in defeat in this grade of A2 subsequently. In this groove, he may well be seizing an early lead on the rail and can have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers, headed up by Shaneboy Berg (Trap 1).

