Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cold As Ice the one to beat round here

Cold As Ice (Trap 5) - 18.33 Monmore

Despite being beaten at short odds for the third successive start, time is likely to tell Bockos Belly (Trap 1) met with a very useful sort when runner-up in a C&D open event 2 weeks ago. A strong-running son of Kinloch Brae, he's undoubtedly on many people's radar for outright glory, but in truth he may find his draw in the red box a troublesome one, not least with Burnchurch Mick (Trap 2) expected to be turning left out the boxes. With that in mind, the percentage call is to side with Cold As Ice (Trap 5, 18.33) who tops Timeform ratings on 128. Third in the English Puppy Derby at Towcester in December, he impressed when scoring over C&D, defeating another useful local in the shape of Cabra Kai. Well-housed given the make-up of the race, Jimmy Fenwick's charge could well lead and with the potential for scrimmaging inside, he can maintain his 100% record round here.

Bettys Book (Trap 2) - 19:07 Monmore



Heat four takes centre stage at 19.07 and, with a slick C&D spin under her belt, Bettys Book (Trap 2) may well be up to adding to her tally. Kevin Boon's charge didn't impress on the clock when registering an open-race victory at Towcester in January, but there was plenty of substance behind that success, coming from a most unpromising position and looking all about stamina. Certainly not devoid of early dash, it's possible she can lead up Ballymac Brook (Trap 1) on the fence. With early pace on her outside in the form of Sheffield raider Geelo Celticgold (Trap 3), the daughter of Droopys Sydney may need to bide her time initially but is fancied to be turning the screw from halfway and come with a sustained run on the inner to book her place in round two.

Freedom Editor (Trap 5) - 19:24 Monmore

Freedom Editor (Trap 5, 19.24) has a made a smashing start for the Paul Sallis kennel following his switch from Ireland. Despite being sent off at 6/1 he could hardly have been more impressive when opening his UK account in A1 company last month, breaking smartly and never looking in any danger. The April 19' whelp has built on that subsequently, posting a career-best effort when taking the scalp of the aforementioned Bockos Belly (second favourite for the competition) in a C&D open event, with the latter having no answer to Freedom Editor's burst of acceleration from the third bend. His draw in the orange jacket in heat five may not be totally ideal for this middle seed but, in truth, he has escaped several fellow leading protagonists in his heat and this son of Good News may well have too many guns for his rivals.

