Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Classy Stardom will be hard to beat

TIFFIELD BLUEBOY (Trap 1) looks one of the best wagers of the evening back in the favoured red jacket in the 19:36 race. He won an open impressively from the one box a fortnight ago before getting no luck in the black last week. He stands out on recent times in this line-up and should get the job done.

It's the semi-finals of the Essex Vase and ante-post favourite SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) should seal his place in the final for the second year running with victory in the 20:17 event. He's lethal around the circuit and battered his rivals, including the re-opposing Swift Cope and Towstar Zelda, in his heat last week.

The classy STARDOM (Trap 1) should be hard to beat in the 21:12 marathon. She's one of the best around in the staying division on her day, recently reaching the semis of the St Leger at Perry Barr, and this looks a very good opening against mostly lesser opposition.



