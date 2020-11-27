Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Classy Stardom will be hard to beat

Romfd 27th Nov (OR 400M)Show Hide
Friday 27 November, 7.36pm
|1. Tiffield Blueboy
|2. Getthecash
|3. Stradeen Azzurro
|4. Saffrons Xpress
|5. Be Assured
|6. Signature Jack
Timeform select the three best bets from Romford on Friday...
"...this looks a very good opening against mostly lesser opposition..."
Timeform on Stardom
TIFFIELD BLUEBOY (Trap 1) looks one of the best wagers of the evening back in the favoured red jacket in the 19:36 race. He won an open impressively from the one box a fortnight ago before getting no luck in the black last week. He stands out on recent times in this line-up and should get the job done.
It's the semi-finals of the Essex Vase and ante-post favourite SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) should seal his place in the final for the second year running with victory in the 20:17 event. He's lethal around the circuit and battered his rivals, including the re-opposing Swift Cope and Towstar Zelda, in his heat last week.
The classy STARDOM (Trap 1) should be hard to beat in the 21:12 marathon. She's one of the best around in the staying division on her day, recently reaching the semis of the St Leger at Perry Barr, and this looks a very good opening against mostly lesser opposition.
