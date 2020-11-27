To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Classy Stardom will be hard to beat

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets from Romford on Friday...

"...this looks a very good opening against mostly lesser opposition..."

Timeform on Stardom

TIFFIELD BLUEBOY (Trap 1) looks one of the best wagers of the evening back in the favoured red jacket in the 19:36 race. He won an open impressively from the one box a fortnight ago before getting no luck in the black last week. He stands out on recent times in this line-up and should get the job done.

It's the semi-finals of the Essex Vase and ante-post favourite SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) should seal his place in the final for the second year running with victory in the 20:17 event. He's lethal around the circuit and battered his rivals, including the re-opposing Swift Cope and Towstar Zelda, in his heat last week.

The classy STARDOM (Trap 1) should be hard to beat in the 21:12 marathon. She's one of the best around in the staying division on her day, recently reaching the semis of the St Leger at Perry Barr, and this looks a very good opening against mostly lesser opposition.


Recommended bets

TIFFIELD BLUEBOY (Trap 1) - 19:36 Romford
SPARTA MASTER (Trap 5) - 20:17 Romford
STARDOM (Trap 1) - 21:12 Romford

Romfd 27th Nov (OR 400M)

Friday 27 November, 7.36pm

1. Tiffield Blueboy
2. Getthecash
3. Stradeen Azzurro
4. Saffrons Xpress
5. Be Assured
6. Signature Jack
Romfd 27th Nov (OR 575M)

Friday 27 November, 8.17pm

1. Towstar Zelda
2. Tiffield Maximus
3. Ivy Hill Skyhigh
4. Desperado Dan
5. Sparta Master
6. Swift Cope
Romfd 27th Nov (OR 750m)

Friday 27 November, 9.12pm

1. Stardom
2. Bubbly Angel
3. Glassmoss Sis
4. Free To Be
5. Aero Abis
6. Slaneyside Izzy
