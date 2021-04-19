Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Classy Mary Lu can make all

Roedhelmellytot (Trap 3) - 16.04 Sheffield

ROEDHELMJELLYTOT (Trap 3, 16.04) has yet to replicate the pick of her form she showed in qualifying trials in a trio of competitive starts to date. However, her exploits have largely been marred by trouble-in-running. An August 19 whelp, she remains with the potential to do better, and the grader has relinquished his grip this afternoon, so she is expected to shed her maiden tag over 4 bends.

Classy Mary Lu (Trap 5) - 18:19 Yarmouth



CLASSY MARY LU (Trap 5, 18.19) finds Yarmouth's 462-metre trip at the limit of her stamina and, understandably following her seasonal break, has been slow to hit top gear. However, she has displayed plenty of her customary early dash before tying up late in the day in recent starts. Eased down to A9 level, this is a race lacking depth, and with solid claims of stealing a march, she can trap fast and make every post a winning one.

Ravenshill Anna (Trap 6) - 19:34 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham, RAVENSHILL ANNA (Trap 2, 19.34) is winless on the back of 3 career outings but highlighted her turn might be near when just touched off by one who had recently received a downgrade 6 days ago. She isn't reliant on gaining an early lead, so can bide her time and strike from the three-quarter point.

