To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Classy Mary Lu can make all

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets from three different venues on Monday.

"...she can trap fast and make every post a winning one..."

Timeform on Classy Mary Lu

Roedhelmellytot (Trap 3) - 16.04 Sheffield

ROEDHELMJELLYTOT (Trap 3, 16.04) has yet to replicate the pick of her form she showed in qualifying trials in a trio of competitive starts to date. However, her exploits have largely been marred by trouble-in-running. An August 19 whelp, she remains with the potential to do better, and the grader has relinquished his grip this afternoon, so she is expected to shed her maiden tag over 4 bends.

Classy Mary Lu (Trap 5) - 18:19 Yarmouth

CLASSY MARY LU (Trap 5, 18.19) finds Yarmouth's 462-metre trip at the limit of her stamina and, understandably following her seasonal break, has been slow to hit top gear. However, she has displayed plenty of her customary early dash before tying up late in the day in recent starts. Eased down to A9 level, this is a race lacking depth, and with solid claims of stealing a march, she can trap fast and make every post a winning one.

Ravenshill Anna (Trap 6) - 19:34 Nottingham

Over at Nottingham, RAVENSHILL ANNA (Trap 2, 19.34) is winless on the back of 3 career outings but highlighted her turn might be near when just touched off by one who had recently received a downgrade 6 days ago. She isn't reliant on gaining an early lead, so can bide her time and strike from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

Roedhelmellytot (Trap 3) - 16.04 Sheffield
Classy Mary Lu (Trap 5) - 18:19 Yarmouth
Ravenshill Anna (Trap 6) - 19:34 Nottingham

Sheffield 19th Apr (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 19 April, 4.04pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Live Dangerously
2. Shady Finn
3. Roedhelmjellytot
4. Hilldun Image
5. Tamla Diva
6. Gatelodge Kyoto
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 19th Apr (A9 462m)

Show Hide

Monday 19 April, 6.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Chamberlain Rafa
2. Khaleesi Legend
3. Davina
4. Derinasafa Coco
5. Classy Mary Lu
6. Rockey Princess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 19th Apr (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Monday 19 April, 7.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Haydeezhawk
2. Ravenshill Anna
3. Geelo Misty
4. Slippy Carrie
5. Blues Brother
6. Seany Five O
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles