To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Election Betting

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

IPL Tips

European/PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Clare can Do It at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform provide selections from Central Park on Friday...

"This looks an easier opening tonight and she should be away and gone."

Timeform on Rosehill Wiggles

ROSEHILL WIGGLES (Trap 1) - 19:07 Central Park

ROSEHILL WIGGLES boasts some good recent sectionals, winning in this grade earlier this month and posting an even better time in defeat last week. This looks an easier opening tonight and she should be away and gone.

DO IT CLARE (Trap 4) - 19:44 Central Park

Further success awaits for DO IT CLARE in this handicap. She edged out an in-form rival in an A4 on Monday and has run well in handicaps at the track previously, winning one in game fashion again in June before finishing second in a tougher contest last month. She makes plenty of appeal in this company.

KEEL QUEEN (Trap 2) - 20:43 Central Park

KEEL QUEEN ticks plenty of boxes in this sprint. Monday's run can be written off as she fell out of the traps and was badly hampered. She'd previously been shaping up well having been off in season and definitely has a sprint or two in her here, with this evening's opposition not looking too strong.

Recommended bets

ROSEHILL WIGGLES (Trap 1) - 19:07 Central Park
DO IT CLARE (Trap 4) - 19:44 Central Park
KEEL QUEEN (Trap 2) - 20:43 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 16th Oct (A7 480m)

Show Hide

Friday 16 October, 7.07pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Rosehill Wiggles
2. Hollyoak Harmony
3. Ma Hendy
4. Burgoyne Prince
5. Reaveys Ranger
6. Horseleap Maggie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 16th Oct (HC 480m)

Show Hide

Friday 16 October, 7.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hollyoak Eugenie
2. Itsme Itsme
3. Hazelwoodjayfkay
4. Do It Clare
5. Horseleap Snowie
6. Miss Isa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 16th Oct (D3 265m)

Show Hide

Friday 16 October, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Dardis Jack
2. Keel Queen
3. Westwind Smokey
4. Milltown Bank
5. Amazing Will
6. Diann Of Ivanhoe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Greyhound SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles