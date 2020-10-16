Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Clare can Do It at Central Park

ROSEHILL WIGGLES (Trap 1) - 19:07 Central Park

ROSEHILL WIGGLES boasts some good recent sectionals, winning in this grade earlier this month and posting an even better time in defeat last week. This looks an easier opening tonight and she should be away and gone.

DO IT CLARE (Trap 4) - 19:44 Central Park

Further success awaits for DO IT CLARE in this handicap. She edged out an in-form rival in an A4 on Monday and has run well in handicaps at the track previously, winning one in game fashion again in June before finishing second in a tougher contest last month. She makes plenty of appeal in this company.

KEEL QUEEN (Trap 2) - 20:43 Central Park

KEEL QUEEN ticks plenty of boxes in this sprint. Monday's run can be written off as she fell out of the traps and was badly hampered. She'd previously been shaping up well having been off in season and definitely has a sprint or two in her here, with this evening's opposition not looking too strong.