To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Churchill Holly the best bet at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...we’re hopeful she can seize an early advantage..."

Timeform on Churchill Holly

Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) 14.54 Sheffield

ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4, 14.54) arrives on a losing run of 5, but there have been signs the daughter of Ballymac Eske is ready to strike again, runner-up on her last 2 starts. A reliable operator in this grade of A6, today's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and she's fancied to be close to the pace from lid rise and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Churchill Holly (Trap 1) - 19:34 Nottingham

There's some good quality action at Nottingham this evening and classy local CHURCHILL HOLLY (Trap 1, 19.34) is fancied to rattle off another success and complete a 4-timer. Lynn Cook's charge rates the likeliest leader on the rails and boasts sound claims on expected final time, so we're hopeful she can seize an early advantage on the rails and make every post a winning one.

Gurteen Jack (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

It's fair to say GURTEEN JACK (Trap 6, 20.06) found 480-metres at the very limit of his stamina in Ireland but the son of Droopys Jet has made a fine start to his career on these shores, landing a 280-metre open race at Sheffield prior to a pair of solid runners-up efforts. There's more to come as sprinter and the low-mileage May 19' whelp can trap handy out wide and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

Recommended bets

Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) 14.54 Sheffield
Churchill Holly (Trap 1) - 19:34 Nottingham
Gurteen Jack (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

Nottingham 26th Jul (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Monday 26 July, 7.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Churchill Holly
2. Easy Warrior
3. Wingman
4. Little Venture
5. Plaza Lep
6. Colarhouse Sonny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Nottingham 26th Jul (OR 305m)

Show Hide

Monday 26 July, 8.06pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Waltham Blue Boy
2. Hollyhill Derek
3. Matts Malibu
4. Emers Ruby
5. Aghaburren Joy
6. Gurteen Jack
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays