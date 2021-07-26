Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Churchill Holly the best bet at Nottingham

Rockstar Ellie (Trap 4) 14.54 Sheffield

ROCKSTAR ELLIE (Trap 4, 14.54) arrives on a losing run of 5, but there have been signs the daughter of Ballymac Eske is ready to strike again, runner-up on her last 2 starts. A reliable operator in this grade of A6, today's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and she's fancied to be close to the pace from lid rise and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Churchill Holly (Trap 1) - 19:34 Nottingham

There's some good quality action at Nottingham this evening and classy local CHURCHILL HOLLY (Trap 1, 19.34) is fancied to rattle off another success and complete a 4-timer. Lynn Cook's charge rates the likeliest leader on the rails and boasts sound claims on expected final time, so we're hopeful she can seize an early advantage on the rails and make every post a winning one.

Gurteen Jack (Trap 6) - 20:06 Nottingham

It's fair to say GURTEEN JACK (Trap 6, 20.06) found 480-metres at the very limit of his stamina in Ireland but the son of Droopys Jet has made a fine start to his career on these shores, landing a 280-metre open race at Sheffield prior to a pair of solid runners-up efforts. There's more to come as sprinter and the low-mileage May 19' whelp can trap handy out wide and announce his presence on proceedings from halfway.

