Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Choice of What is the clear pick at Kinsley

AVELINES GIRL (Trap 1, 13:28 Sunderland) arrives winless on the back of five career starts at Sunderland but a feature of her runs has been her early dash, particularly for a middle grader. On recent form, a repeat of her penultimate 27.97 run may well be enough to land this and we're hopeful she can make every post a winning one.

KNOTMOOR MAX (Trap 1, 14:54 Kinsley) arrives on a losing run stretching back to February but there have been plenty of decent efforts in defeat subsequently, runner-up on two of his last three starts. A capable operator in this grade of A4 it's feasible to think he will turn handy on the rails and he can make full use of what looks a good make-up on the rails.

CHOICE OF WHAT (Trap 6, 16:23 Kinsley) was struggling to make an impact over four bends but relished the return to sprinting when registering success in the basement grade of D4 five days ago, turning handy out wide and asserting close home. Her draw outside one that is proving more miss than hit rates a positive and the daughter of Skywalker Puma is fancied to make a bold bid to quickly follow up.

