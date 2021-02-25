To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Chastity can prove too Swift for rivals at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Thursday...

"... he can turn front rank and have enough in reserve to get back to winning ways."

Timeform on Zinedine Zidog

SWIFT CHASTITY (Trap 4) - 14:54 Sheffield

Strictly on the final time she recorded 10 days ago SWIFT CHASTITY has work to do to feature in Sheffield's 14.54. However, the bare form figures don't tell the whole story as Lisa Stephenson's charge was held up at several points and did incredibly well to finish as close as she did in third. An August 19' pup, she's open to plenty of improvement moving forward and being close to the pace from lid rise rates a distinct possibility, so we're hopeful of a very big run.

ZINEDINE ZIDOG (Trap 2) - 15.44 Sheffield

ZINEDINE ZIDOG has endured a stop-start spell since last autumn but there was definite promise to glean from his runners-up effort in A6 company on his penultimate start. Trailing in last since wasn't as bad as it first appears, not least given he was beaten just over two lengths. He can break better than he did on that occasion, and in an A7 affair lacking depth, he can turn front rank and have enough in reserve to get back to winning ways.

JAXLEG PAT (Trap 5) - 16:23 Sheffield

Handicap action at 16.23 and in a race lacking depth JAXLEG PAT is fancied to come out on top. Nigel Saunders' bitch bumped in to a prolific A6 scorer on her penultimate start and in truth faced a stiff task when a well-beaten third behind a thrown-in winner nine days ago. A strong runner at the 500-metre distance, her make-up looks a good one and with a clear passage, she may have enough of a lead to hold the scratch runner Final Salt who is expected to also be doing good late work.

