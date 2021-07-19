To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cavani can score at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield on Monday.

"...he can follow up with potential for better still firmly intact..."

Timeform on Darver Cavani

Euans Blackjet (Trap 1) - 16.04 Sheffield

Euans Blackjet (Trap 1, 16.04) has a nice touch of early dash for a dog operating in the basement grade of A8 and he produced a solid effort on debut when reeled in only by another youngster on an upward curve 6 days ago. A September 19' whelp, he's the type to do better again as he gains experience and with sound claims of leading up a field of exposed sorts, he should have plenty of racing room and ought to prove tough to peg back. Bromwell Sandie (Trap 2) may emerge as the chief threat and forecast play.

Darver Cavani (Trap 2) - 16:23 Sheffield

A February 20' whelp, Darver Cavani (Trap 2, 16.23) found the penny dropping at the second attempt when registering a breakthrough success at A8 level last time. Despite breaking moderately, John Walton's charge showed the requisite gears to get himself in a prominent pitch by halfway and showed fine determination to drive the third bend and assert off the last. The manner of that victory suggests there's a good deal more left in the tank and, granted a little more sharpness at the boxes, he can follow up with potential for better still firmly intact.

Geelo Steel (Trap 5) - 16:43 Sheffield

Handicap action at 16.43 and were siding with one who very much caught the eye last week in the shape of Geelo Steel (Trap 5) to confirm the promise of that run and emerge victorious. Troy Bedford's charge was making good in-roads on the field when meeting with trouble at a crucial stage 6 day ago, still only going down by a length. The make-up of today's race looks a good one, not least with a host of middle/wide runners to pass and if opening up on the rail from halfway, she may well have enough in reserve to hold scratch runner Final Salt.

Recommended bets

Sheffield 19th Jul (A8 500M)

Monday 19 July, 4.04pm

1. Euans Blackjet
2. Broomwell Sandie
3. Whiskey Galore
4. Buttons Martini
5. Brynoffa Holly
6. Unknown Flash
Sheffield 19th Jul (A7 500m)

Monday 19 July, 4.23pm

1. Live Dangerously
2. Darver Cavani
3. Stunning Cali
4. Glenvale Bojo
5. Starlight Wonder
6. Baltovin Razl
Sheffield 19th Jul (HC 500m)

Monday 19 July, 4.43pm

1. Clare From Clare
2. Tracys Low Low
3. Leagues Apart
4. Gatelodge Kyoto
5. Geelo Steel
6. Final Salt
