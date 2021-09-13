Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cavani can score at Sheffield

Yahoo Daniel (Trap 1) - 15.44 Sheffield



We head to Sheffield for the first of today's smartplay selections with YAHOO DANIEL (Trap 1, 15.44) given the nod to end a losing run. A capable performer on his day, he rattled off a D2 hat-trick earlier this summer and was deserving of having his latest effort marked up given the trouble in-running he encountered. His make-up looks a good one inside a pair of inexperienced pups and with a good break, he should be up to bossing proceedings from lid rise.

Darver Cavani (Trap 2) - 17:22 Sheffield



DARVER CAVANI (Trap 2, 17.22) has yet to add to his breakthrough success in July, yet there have been signs he's coming to the boil of late, coming from off the pace to finish second in this grade 7 days ago. Today's contest doesn't look the strongest on paper and with an early pace battle likely to ensue out wide, we're hopeful he can bide his time early and pounce off the final bend for success.

Mikeys Double (Trap 2) - 21:11 Nottingham

We step up significantly in class for our final selection over at Nottingham, with MIKEYS DOUBLE (Trap 2) fancied to land the sprint open at 21.11. The son of Tyrur Big Mike impressed when defeating Shrewd Call over C&D on his penultimate start and in truth wasn't seen to best effect latest having checked wide at the second bend. Much better than that effort implies, he should prove tough to peg back if getting loose on the rails early.

