Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Catfish can take advantage of a drop in grade

Catfish (Trap 2) - 15.02 Monmore

The first of two bets on Monmore's afternoon card comes in race 5 at 15.02, with CATFISH (T2) expected to make the most of a surprising drop to A5 company. The selection has failed to win from five career starts, but on our ratings, she's improving by the race, finding only one too good on her last three starts. Her latest performance didn't indicate a dip in grade was imminent, so she can take full advantage, for all there are a couple of unknown quantities in traps 1 and 4.

Miss Una (Trap 2) - 15.18 Monmore

Continuing the theme of unexposed maiden performers, MISS UNA (T2) is another appealing candidate in the A7 at 15.18. She was knocking on the door with a trio of runner-up efforts in better races than this around the turn of the year. Back from a fortnight off, she suffered crowding at the third bend last week, so that run can be overlooked and an A7 at Monmore should be well within her compass.

Glengar Marykate (Trap 4) - 21.01 Sheffield

Later at Sheffield, GLENGAR MARYKATE (T4) landed a significant punt at the track a week ago and a single-grade rise still leaves her ahead of the game in the 21.01 contest. Off the track for most of the winter in season, she has gradually worked her way back to peak fitness and landed the odds without too much difficulty latest. There's clearly scope for her to improve again given she was graded on in A4 class last autumn, so the follow-up has to be a distinct possibility.

