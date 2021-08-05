Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cartier can shine at Sheffield

Droopys Cartier (Trap 5) - 13.59 Sheffield

DROOPYS CARTIER (Trap 5, 13.59) arrives winless on the back of 5 career starts, but there was encouragement to glean from his runner-up effort in this grade of A6 despite failing to justify cramped odds. His latest fourth-placed effort is best overlooked, as he was forced to check first and was beaten in a slick time for the grade. Steve Naylor's charge is expected to prove a different proposition if getting on the bunny early and from what looks a good make-up to get round the first bend unscathed, we're hopeful he can open up fully and prove a different proposition this afternoon.

Mickys Roofer (Trap 6) - 19:36 Hove

Top grade action over at Hove at 19.36 in which it may pay to side with the wide running MICKYS ROOFER (Trap 6) to resume winning ways. Like many, he's at his best when able to dictate matters from lid rise, something he hasn't been able to do of late, albeit far from disgraced in defeat. His make-up as the sole wide seed looks a useful one this evening, not least with Trap 5 a habitually slow breaker and we're hopeful the son of Taylors Sky can get a ping break and make every post a winning one.

Malbay Donie (Trap 6) - 20:17 Hove

MALBAY DONIE (Trap 6, 20.17) showed plenty of ability in Ireland and continued the good work when making a winning debut on these shores in A6 company three starts back. He's been far from disgraced in the face of a two-grade up rise subsequently, not least when three and a quarter lengths fourth in a race that has the potential to prove strong form five days ago. An early-paced sort, tonight's contest doesn't look as strong in our book and we're hopeful the June 19' whelp can be on the ascendancy out the boxes and prove too strong for the challengers off the final bend.

