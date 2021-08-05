To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tokyo Olympics Tips

Premier League Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Cricket Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cartier can shine at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bet at Sheffield and Hove on Thursday...

"...he can open up fully and prove a different proposition this afternoon..."

Timeform on Droopys Cartier

Droopys Cartier (Trap 5) - 13.59 Sheffield

DROOPYS CARTIER (Trap 5, 13.59) arrives winless on the back of 5 career starts, but there was encouragement to glean from his runner-up effort in this grade of A6 despite failing to justify cramped odds. His latest fourth-placed effort is best overlooked, as he was forced to check first and was beaten in a slick time for the grade. Steve Naylor's charge is expected to prove a different proposition if getting on the bunny early and from what looks a good make-up to get round the first bend unscathed, we're hopeful he can open up fully and prove a different proposition this afternoon.

Mickys Roofer (Trap 6) - 19:36 Hove

Top grade action over at Hove at 19.36 in which it may pay to side with the wide running MICKYS ROOFER (Trap 6) to resume winning ways. Like many, he's at his best when able to dictate matters from lid rise, something he hasn't been able to do of late, albeit far from disgraced in defeat. His make-up as the sole wide seed looks a useful one this evening, not least with Trap 5 a habitually slow breaker and we're hopeful the son of Taylors Sky can get a ping break and make every post a winning one.

Malbay Donie (Trap 6) - 20:17 Hove

MALBAY DONIE (Trap 6, 20.17) showed plenty of ability in Ireland and continued the good work when making a winning debut on these shores in A6 company three starts back. He's been far from disgraced in the face of a two-grade up rise subsequently, not least when three and a quarter lengths fourth in a race that has the potential to prove strong form five days ago. An early-paced sort, tonight's contest doesn't look as strong in our book and we're hopeful the June 19' whelp can be on the ascendancy out the boxes and prove too strong for the challengers off the final bend.

Recommended bets

Droopys Cartier (Trap 5) - 13.59 Sheffield
Mickys Roofer (Trap 6) - 19:36 Hove
Malbay Donie (Trap 6) - 20:17 Hove

Sheffield 5th Aug (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 1.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Adams Fizzy
2. Confident Vail
3. Corkys Flyer
4. Towstar Oreo
5. Droopys Cartier
6. Longacres Tyrur
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hove 5th Aug (A1 500m)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 7.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Clongorey Jack
2. Billies Tea
3. Woodmancote Jess
4. Heaven Help
5. Blakeys Bullet
6. Mickys Roofer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hove 5th Aug (A4 500m)

Show Hide

Thursday 5 August, 8.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Go Get Em Oscar
2. Yassoo Patrick
3. United Eye
4. Farloe Flash
5. Sheriffs Flame
6. Malbay Donie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays