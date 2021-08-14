To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cartier can shine at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield on Saturday...

"...we're hopeful he can add another victory to his CV..."

Timeform on Droopys Cartier

Droopys Cartier (Trap 6) - 18.19 Sheffield

DROOPYS CARTIER (Trap 6, 18.19) belatedly built on earlier promise when off the mark in A6 company two starts back and, to his credit he more than backed up the improvement shown then when finishing third at this level on Tuesday, going down by only one and three quarter lengths in third. This is another competitive affair but Steve Naylor's charge remains open to further improvement, and we're hopeful he can add another victory to his CV.

Corkys Flyer (Trap 4) - 18:36 Sheffield

The second selection lines up in the very next race at 18.36 and whilst her losing run is off-putting, it may pay to side with CORKYS FLYER (Trap 4) to regain the winning thread. An early-paced sort, the balance of her recent form reads well in the context of this evening's race, beaten only by a resurgent sort with a good deal of back-class to call upon last time. She ought to be front rank from lid rise and can have enough in reserve to repel the cavalry on the dash for home.

Catrigg Candela (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

The Owlerton Ladies is at 20.46 and it may well be worth taking forecast skinny odds about John Sharp's classy youngster CATRIGG CANDELA (Trap 3). A very well-bred individual, she possesses bundles of early boot, something which she displayed once more when making it four wins from her last five starts in a 480-metre open race last week. The 500-metre distance is possibly at the limit of her stamina at present but she's expected to power clear early on the run up and have enough in the tank to hold off the challengers late on, likely headed by Kevin Boon's Easy Shot (Trap 6).

Recommended bets

Droopys Cartier (Trap 6) - 18.19 Sheffield
Corkys Flyer (Trap 4) - 18:36 Sheffield
Catrigg Candela (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Sheffield 14th Aug (A5 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 August, 6.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hollyhill Bubba
2. Johnny Speed
3. Thornfield Queen
4. Retaliate First
5. Rhodencopenhagen
6. Droopys Cartier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 14th Aug (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 August, 6.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Tewmax Rob
2. Lightfoot Agnes
3. Baby Zippy
4. Corkys Flyer
5. Sharpys Tilly
6. Kuro Cartel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 14th Aug (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 14 August, 8.46pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Glideaway Ceim
2. Sporting Ophelia
3. Catrigg Candela
4. Inca Penny Black
5. Sweaty Betty
6. Easy Shot
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

