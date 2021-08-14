Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cartier can shine at Sheffield

Droopys Cartier (Trap 6) - 18.19 Sheffield

DROOPYS CARTIER (Trap 6, 18.19) belatedly built on earlier promise when off the mark in A6 company two starts back and, to his credit he more than backed up the improvement shown then when finishing third at this level on Tuesday, going down by only one and three quarter lengths in third. This is another competitive affair but Steve Naylor's charge remains open to further improvement, and we're hopeful he can add another victory to his CV.



Corkys Flyer (Trap 4) - 18:36 Sheffield



The second selection lines up in the very next race at 18.36 and whilst her losing run is off-putting, it may pay to side with CORKYS FLYER (Trap 4) to regain the winning thread. An early-paced sort, the balance of her recent form reads well in the context of this evening's race, beaten only by a resurgent sort with a good deal of back-class to call upon last time. She ought to be front rank from lid rise and can have enough in reserve to repel the cavalry on the dash for home.

Catrigg Candela (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

The Owlerton Ladies is at 20.46 and it may well be worth taking forecast skinny odds about John Sharp's classy youngster CATRIGG CANDELA (Trap 3). A very well-bred individual, she possesses bundles of early boot, something which she displayed once more when making it four wins from her last five starts in a 480-metre open race last week. The 500-metre distance is possibly at the limit of her stamina at present but she's expected to power clear early on the run up and have enough in the tank to hold off the challengers late on, likely headed by Kevin Boon's Easy Shot (Trap 6).

