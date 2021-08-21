Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Carrowkeal Syd can strike at Sheffield

Sheffield 21st Aug (A3 500m)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 8.12pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday...
"...perhaps unlucky not to remain unbeaten switched to a handicap last week..."
Timeform on Carrowkeal Syd
The first of three selections on Sheffield's excellent evening card comes in race 5, an Open over 480m at 19:26. Despite failing to win during his first spell racing in May/June, ACALMON JAP (Trap 5) displayed plenty of ability at Newcastle, Sunderland and Nottingham. He lacks a recent run, but his trial times at the first-named venue have been encouraging and this pacey type is open to lots of improvement.
Having made most in A7 company on his penultimate start, it's a little surprising to see TEWMAX ROB (Trap 2) back in this grade following defeat in A6 company. He ought to lead those immediately around him in the 19:41 contest and if so, he will be a tough nut to crack.
Having created a really good impression when making a winning debut in A4 company, CARROWKEAL SYD (Trap 2) was perhaps unlucky not to remain unbeaten switched to a handicap last week, denied a clear run on more than one occasion but still finishing second. He remains a good prospect and A3 Sheffield level should be well within his compass, starting with the 20:12.
