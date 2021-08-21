Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Carrowkeal Syd can strike at Sheffield

The first of three selections on Sheffield's excellent evening card comes in race 5, an Open over 480m at 19:26. Despite failing to win during his first spell racing in May/June, ACALMON JAP (Trap 5) displayed plenty of ability at Newcastle, Sunderland and Nottingham. He lacks a recent run, but his trial times at the first-named venue have been encouraging and this pacey type is open to lots of improvement.

Having made most in A7 company on his penultimate start, it's a little surprising to see TEWMAX ROB (Trap 2) back in this grade following defeat in A6 company. He ought to lead those immediately around him in the 19:41 contest and if so, he will be a tough nut to crack.

Having created a really good impression when making a winning debut in A4 company, CARROWKEAL SYD (Trap 2) was perhaps unlucky not to remain unbeaten switched to a handicap last week, denied a clear run on more than one occasion but still finishing second. He remains a good prospect and A3 Sheffield level should be well within his compass, starting with the 20:12.