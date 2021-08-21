To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Daily Racing Tips

Cricket Tips

Weekly Golf Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Carrowkeal Syd can strike at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield on Saturday...

"...perhaps unlucky not to remain unbeaten switched to a handicap last week..."

Timeform on Carrowkeal Syd

The first of three selections on Sheffield's excellent evening card comes in race 5, an Open over 480m at 19:26. Despite failing to win during his first spell racing in May/June, ACALMON JAP (Trap 5) displayed plenty of ability at Newcastle, Sunderland and Nottingham. He lacks a recent run, but his trial times at the first-named venue have been encouraging and this pacey type is open to lots of improvement.

Having made most in A7 company on his penultimate start, it's a little surprising to see TEWMAX ROB (Trap 2) back in this grade following defeat in A6 company. He ought to lead those immediately around him in the 19:41 contest and if so, he will be a tough nut to crack.

Having created a really good impression when making a winning debut in A4 company, CARROWKEAL SYD (Trap 2) was perhaps unlucky not to remain unbeaten switched to a handicap last week, denied a clear run on more than one occasion but still finishing second. He remains a good prospect and A3 Sheffield level should be well within his compass, starting with the 20:12.

Sheffield 21st Aug (A3 500m)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 August, 8.12pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Airmount Vic
2. Carrowkeal Syd
3. Tullymurry Olive
4. Easy Diablo
5. Outdoor Mo
6. Kilara Concorde
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays