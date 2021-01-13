Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Capitulate can shed the maiden tag

Abigails Teddy (Trap 3) - 18.19 Sunderland

The first of three selections on Sunderland's ROGTV card comes in the opening A2 contest at 18.19, with ABIGAILS TEDDY (T3) fancied to continue the good work. Having made his debut in October, Abigails Teddy wasted little time rising to A2 class, and he got off the mark at that level despite a bit of crowding last week. As a result, the time he recorded didn't warrant a promotion to A1 class and he can take full advantage.

Derrytagh Boris (Trap 2) - 19.09 Sunderland

DERRYTAGH BORIS (T2) has been expensive to follow so far, his record currently standing at 0-7, but he has a bumped or crowded comment in each of his last six runs so it's fair to say luck hasn't been on his side. The 19.09 looks a slightly weaker A4 than some of his assignments and granted a clear run, Derrytagh Boris may well open his account.

Captitulate (Trap 3) - 19.26 Sunderland

A record of 0-21 is clearly a cause for concern when it comes to constructing a case for CAPITULATE (T3) but on the figures she's more than capable of landing the 19.26 heat having been dropped to A8 class for the first time. She's been struggling to land a telling blow in better races but with very little early pace on show aside from Trap 6, Capitulate should be able to turn handy to give herself the best possible chance of shedding her maiden status.

