Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Candy Man can

Candy Man (Trap 5) - 18.19 Sheffield

It's been Open races all-the-way for CANDY MAN (T5) since his A4 success in the winter and he's versatile with it. His success over 480m here last month was right up there with the pick of his form and a rapid trial on Tuesday should have put him spot on for this. There's plenty of pace on Candy Man's inside, notably Ballyboss Baz, but Candy Man is fancied to run that rival down in the opener at 18.19.

Signet Ace (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sheffield

SIGNET ACE (T2) burst on the scene during the winter and is clear favourite with the layers in the outright market for this. A wide-margin win at Nottingham last month is a very persuasive piece of recent form, too and while he has never raced competitively at Sheffield, he's had the obligatory trials here in recent days and frankly his early-pace makes him very hard to handle at any track. He ought to pass this test at 19.26.

Bansha Jay Dee (Trap 4) - 19.58 Sheffield

Back at graded level. BANSHA JAY DEE's (T4) strike rate is pretty modest, but he's a strong stayer over the standard trip and having produced an excellent effort when runner-up in S1 company this month, possesses scope at A4 level over the standard trip. With no trap 3 in the race, Bansha Jay Dee should have plenty of space to operate early and can run these down from the third bend in the 19.58 contest.

