Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Candy can prove too Lightfooted for his rivals at Sheffield

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Crayford on Saturday...

"...she's fancied to take this on her way to bigger things."

Timeform on Bo Shine Bullet

LIGHTFOOT CANDY (Trap 1) - 18.19 Sheffield

LIGHTFOOT CANDY is an ultra-consistent sort who arrives in Sheffield's opener having filled the runners-up spot on each of his last three starts. He's done little wrong on each occasion, finding a stronger stayer just too good here last time. He's fancied to hold his position on the rails and have enough in reserve off the final bend on this occasion.

DOLLA ROSIE (Trap 3) - 19.41 Sheffield

A semi-finalist in last year's Oaks, DOLLA ROSIE has been unable to capitalise on the return to graded company on home-soil, not doing herself any favours with moderate breaks. However, A3 company ought to be well within reach and, given she's not reliant on an early lead, she can turn handy behind likely pace-setter Having A Brandy (Trap 2) and assert off the fourth bend.

BO SHINE BULLET (Trap 1) - 20.34 Crayford

There's a good card at Crayford this evening and BO SHINE BULLET is fancied to build on a promising trial over the 540-metre trip now her stamina is tested further. An impeccably bred individual, she tasted success over 686-metres at Shelbourne in November. Mark Wallis' charge has a good draw to operate from on the rails and with further progress on the cards, she's fancied to take this on her way to bigger things.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

