Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cal can reign Supreme at Sheffield

Cals Supreme (Trap 1) - 14.19 Sheffield

Sheffield's 14.19 is a competitive sprint contest on paper and it may pay to take a value punt on CALS SUPREME (Trap 1). He arrives winless to date at Sheffield but his latest third place finish 9 days ago was comfortably his best effort to date. His make up on the rails looks a good one and he can out trap his nearest rival in the blue jacket, hold a handy position to the corner and come out on top.

Josies Sara (Trap 5) - 15:09 Sheffield

Having receiving a hefty bump at the first bend, JOSIES SARA (Trap 5, 15.09) was unable to reel in one that had built up a sizable advantage 6 days ago but chased on in vein pursuit to take the runners up spot. Troy Bedford's charge looks to hold good claims of turning handy once more and if emerging unscathed around the opening two bends, can make a bold bid to regain the winning thread.

No Place For Me (Trap 2) - 20:12 Yarmouth

Over at Yarmouth NO PLACE FOR ME (Trap 2, 20.12) arrives on a losing run stretching back to December but he's gone close to bucking that trend in recent starts, headed close home in this grade 3 starts ago. His make-up in the blue jacket looks a good one outside a slow starter and, in a race lacking depth, can resume winning ways.

