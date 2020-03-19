Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Cabaret Girl will take some catching from Trap 6

There is a distinct feeling Connough Dasher holds a class edge over his rivals in the 14.47 but his exploits of late have been mixed and on balance there may be a spot of value in the shape of Alwaysthenoely (Trap 6). An early paced sort with a very good strike rate for a grader, she may well be up to skipping the field out wide and with potential for scrimmaging on the inner, she may well be seen in a very good light out wide.

Gatelodge Kyoto (Trap 6, 15.27) showed a willing attitude to double his 4-bend tally in this grade 3 starts ago. He was deserving to stay in the same grade on account of the time that day, yet he has been far from disgraced in hitting the frame both starts since. There is an argument that today's A7 is far from a strong one and, granted a clear run around bends 1 & 2 he can announce himself on the scene from the halfway point.

Cabaret Girl (Trap 6, 17.06) has essentially been in the grip of the assessor since gaining a well-backed success in February, yet she signalled a return to form when runner-up behind one with significantly better back class to call upon last time. Seizing an early lead out wide is a distinct possibility and we're hopeful of a very bold showing.

