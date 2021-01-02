Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Burkos Dream can deliver the goods at Hove

FAYES JET (Trap 3, 19:36 Hove) can fly to victory in this A1 contest. He's been running well in some good races at Hove, including in preliminaries for the Olympic and Coral 500 Trophy, and this evening takes on some lesser opposition back in the white jacket, which he sported to victory in a similar event back in October.

GET ON BECKIE (Trap 2, 20:17 Hove) can open her account here. It's not been plain sailing for her backers so far and she suffered a third straight defeat as favourite a fortnight ago, but that was a much better performance as she avoided trouble and just found a more-experienced rival too strong. A similar effort should be good enough to see her go one better tonight.

BURKOS DREAM (Trap 5, 20:54 Hove) is the class act in this line-up. A winner of three of her five starts in A1s at Hove, she looked back in top form in a trial before Christmas and stands out on her best form in this company.

