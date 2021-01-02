To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Burkos Dream can deliver the goods at Hove

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Hove on Saturday evening...

"...stands out on her best form in this company..."

Timeform on Burkos Dream

FAYES JET (Trap 3, 19:36 Hove) can fly to victory in this A1 contest. He's been running well in some good races at Hove, including in preliminaries for the Olympic and Coral 500 Trophy, and this evening takes on some lesser opposition back in the white jacket, which he sported to victory in a similar event back in October.

GET ON BECKIE (Trap 2, 20:17 Hove) can open her account here. It's not been plain sailing for her backers so far and she suffered a third straight defeat as favourite a fortnight ago, but that was a much better performance as she avoided trouble and just found a more-experienced rival too strong. A similar effort should be good enough to see her go one better tonight.

BURKOS DREAM (Trap 5, 20:54 Hove) is the class act in this line-up. A winner of three of her five starts in A1s at Hove, she looked back in top form in a trial before Christmas and stands out on her best form in this company.

Recommended bets

FAYES JET (Trap 3) - 19:36 Hove
GET ON BECKIE (Trap 2) - 20:17 Hove
BURKOS DREAM (Trap 5) - 20:54 Hove

