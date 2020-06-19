Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Burghead Franby holds solid claims at Nottingham

DARK AND STORMY (Trap 2) - 19.12 Romford

Since the resumption of racing DARK AND STORMY hasn't really had the rub of the green, yet there were glimmers of promise to glean from his latest run, taking third on the back of trouble-in-running. A June 18' whelp, it would be disappointing where there not further improvement in the offing, and having knocked on the door in A5 pre-lockdown, we're hopeful with a clear run, David Mullins' charge can come home in front.

TROY FIREBIRD (Trap 5) - 19:32 Romford

This looks a good quality A1 affair on paper and we think the red-hot TROY FIREBIRD can follow up last week's facile success. Breaking smartly, he never looked back to score, but it is worth noting he isn't reliant on leading and a similar break, and clear passage around bends one and two should see him tough to contain.

BURGHEAD FRANBY (Trap 6) - 20.27 Nottingham

BURGHEAD FRANBY has yet to taste success, yet his career is very much in its infancy, and having threatened in recent weeks, we're hopeful he can get his head in front this evening. An early-paced type, he rates the likeliest leader out wide and holds sound claims on expected final time, so all looks set fair for a big run.