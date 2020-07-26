To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Burgess Villa can stamp his class at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform provide the best bets from Central Park on Sunday...

"...potential for further progress a distinct possibility..."

Timeform on Awayinthewest

AWAYINTHEWEST (Trap 5) - 18.09 Central Park

AWAYINTHEWEST has quickly developed in to a top-grade performer at Central Park, winning with ease on his latest start having broken quickly. Barrie O'Sullivan's charge lines up in a maiden lacking depth this evening and, with potential for further progress a distinct possibility, he may well be up to continuing the good work.

GOOD FORCE (Trap 5) - 18.28 Central Park

GOOD FORCE confirmed himself a useful sort when trained in Ireland, his 28.78 success at Kilkenny a particular highlight on his C.V. Competitive in A1 contests at Perry Barr, the son of Good News hasn't really had the rub of the green in recent starts but has appealed as the type who will relish the step up to six bends and he's fancied to make the trip south a successful one.

BURGESS VILLA (Trap 4) - 21.28 Central Park

BURGESS VILLA was unable to make an impact in the Regency at Hove last week but in truth wasn't beaten all that far for all he finished last in his respective heat. A versatile sort, tonight's contest understandably rates a less demanding assignment and Ricky Holloway's charge is fancied to stamp his class on the race.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 26th Jul (OR 480m)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 6.09pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Dunquin Roddick
2. Vinegarhillsmile
3. Ardrath Albert
4. Seaglass Smokey
5. Awayinthewest
6. Freeky Pumbaa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 26th Jul (OR 642m)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 6.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Colemans Flyer
2. Torrent Miller
3. Maireads Jumbo
4. Tinnock Lee
5. Good Force
6. Hakuna Matata
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

CPark 26th Jul (OR 642m)

Show Hide

Sunday 26 July, 9.28pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Maireads Brave
2. Piemans Warrior
3. Bodens Jaguar
4. Burgess Villa
5. Roseville Pearl
6. Sophies Ace
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

