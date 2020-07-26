Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Burgess Villa can stamp his class at Central Park

AWAYINTHEWEST (Trap 5) - 18.09 Central Park

AWAYINTHEWEST has quickly developed in to a top-grade performer at Central Park, winning with ease on his latest start having broken quickly. Barrie O'Sullivan's charge lines up in a maiden lacking depth this evening and, with potential for further progress a distinct possibility, he may well be up to continuing the good work.

GOOD FORCE (Trap 5) - 18.28 Central Park

GOOD FORCE confirmed himself a useful sort when trained in Ireland, his 28.78 success at Kilkenny a particular highlight on his C.V. Competitive in A1 contests at Perry Barr, the son of Good News hasn't really had the rub of the green in recent starts but has appealed as the type who will relish the step up to six bends and he's fancied to make the trip south a successful one.

BURGESS VILLA (Trap 4) - 21.28 Central Park

BURGESS VILLA was unable to make an impact in the Regency at Hove last week but in truth wasn't beaten all that far for all he finished last in his respective heat. A versatile sort, tonight's contest understandably rates a less demanding assignment and Ricky Holloway's charge is fancied to stamp his class on the race.