Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bullet can fire at Monmore

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Saturday

Timeform select the three best bets at Monmore on Saturday...

"She's ante-post favourite for this competition and it will be disappointing if she can't make the final..."

Timeform on Bo Shine Bullet

SIGNET ACE (Trap 1) - 18:48 Monmore

SIGNET ACE (Trap 1) promises to go far in the Monmore Gold Cup and can win his first heat at 18:48. The Winter Derby winner has been sparkling in trials back at the Wolverhampton track in recent weeks and will take some pegging back in the red jacket this evening.

BO SHINE BULLET (Trap 1) - 19:44 Monmore

BO SHINE BULLET (Trap 1) can quickly make amends for her luckless run in last week's Regency Final with victory in her Stayers Classic heat at 19:44. Sent off favourite seven days ago on the back of two impressive victories at Hove she fluffed the start and could never get a clear run. She's ante-post favourite for this competition and it will be disappointing if she can't make the final.

DUKE DE JANERIO (Trap 2) - 21:34 Monmore

DUKE DE JANERIO (Trap 2) is another to keep on side in the Stayers' and can land the concluding race at 21:34. The classy Irish dog reached the second round of the Derby and has been in good form at Newcastle, recording a brilliant all-the-way success a fortnight ago.

Monmore 7th Aug (OR 480m)

Saturday 7 August, 6.48pm

1. Signet Ace
2. Droopys Addition
3. Havana Class
4. Newinn Jacko
5. Hardy Rebel
6. Billis Tudor
Monmore 7th Aug (OR 630m)

Saturday 7 August, 7.44pm

1. Bo Shine Bullet
2. Nipsey Hustle
3. Sweet Leaf
4. Ice Of Diamonds
5. Rackethall Leo
6. Getwiththetimes
Monmore 7th Aug (OR 630m)

Saturday 7 August, 9.34pm

1. Lunar Prince
2. Duke De Janerio
3. Ivy Hill Skyhigh
4. Savana Stormzy
5. Chelms Prince
6. Nightingale Don
