Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bullet can fire at Monmore

Jaguar Brett (Trap 5) - 19.44 Monmore

Open race sprint action over at Monmore at 19.44 and JAGUAR BRETT (Trap 5) who dispelled a couple of luckless efforts when landing a D1 over C&D 10 days ago is fancied to continue the good work. He has even better exploits on the clock to call upon earlier this year around here and with a repeat, is fancied to add another success to his tally.

Carneys Jill (Trap 1) - 20:12 Sheffield

We head to Sheffield for our second smartplay selection at 20.12, a race in which we're hopeful CARNEYS JILL (Trap 1) can bounce back to form back in a standard 4 bend race. Nigel Saunders' bitch is at her best when able to dictate matters, as she proved when scoring in this grade late last month. Her latest run (in a handicap from an unfamiliar berth) wasn't anything like her bag and, back on the rails inside a slow breaker, we're expecting the veteran to be at the head of affairs from lid rise and prove a tough nut to crack. Darver Cavani (Trap 2) can give her most to do and rates the forecast play.

Bionic Bullet (Trap 6) - 20:43 Monmore

BIONIC BULLET (Trap 6, 20.43) is a strong running sort who has quickly made up in to a solid top grade operator at Monmore, coming fast and late to score in August and posting a career-best effort when following up 16 days ago. Noted doing good late work following first bend crowding behind an easy winner last time, he's best treated as still in top form and back in the striped jacket, we're hopeful he can make a bold bid to land the Ladbrokes.com 480 maiden.

