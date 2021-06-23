To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Brynhall Allstar can take advantage of a drop in class

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Wednesday

Timeform bring you three must-have bets at Doncaster on Wednesday...

"...he’s fancied to bounce back and make the breakthrough in open company..."

Timeform on Waikiki Dancer

Waikiki Dancer (Trap 5) - 19.56 Doncaster

WAIKIKI DANCER (Trap 5, 19.56) has made up into a useful sort since the spring, successful in A2 company prior to posting an even better effort when making the breakthrough at A1 level in late-May. Not in the same form either start since, he's better than those efforts imply and lining up in a maiden lacking depth, he's fancied to bounce back and make the breakthrough in open company.

Brynhall Allstar (Trap 3) - 20:38 Doncaster

Boasting a progressive Irish card, BRYNHALL ALLSTAR (Trap 3, 20.38) has fared well in the opening heats of this year's Greyhound Derby, finishing fifth behind ante-post favourite Knocknaboul Syd four days ago. He clearly possesses plenty of ability and this rates a much less demanding assignment, so he's fancied to cope with the lack of course knowledge and emerge victorious.

Leathems Mario (Trap 3) - 21:28 Doncaster

LEATHEMS MARIO (Trap 3, 21.28) impressed when landing back-to-back 450 metre contests in May and, in truth, he has remained in good form since, not breaking as he can but staying on to good effect to take third seven days ago. Tonight's B3 contest doesn't look a particularly strong one and the son of Droopys Nidge can turn handy on the approach to the opening corner and assert from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

Waikiki Dancer (Trap 5) - 19.56 Doncaster
Brynhall Allstar (Trap 3) - 20:38 Doncaster
Leathems Mario (Trap 3) - 21:28 Doncaster

