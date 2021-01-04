Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Broom to prove too Swift for rivals at Nottingham

Sheff 4th Jan (A7 500m)Show Hide
Monday 4 January, 3.44pm
|Back
|Lay
3. Josies Double
4. Glowing Rainbow
5. Baltovin Linda
6. Charlie Golden
|5. Baltovin Linda
|6. Charlie Golden
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...
"...she's fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals."
Timeform on Swift Broom
BALTOVIN LINDA (Trap 5) - 15.44 Sheffield
Following a fairly comfortable 1 ¼ length success four starts back, BALTOVIN LINDA has performed with plenty of credit on two of her three starts since faced with sterner competition, coming from an unpromising position to go down by a head latest after being held up during the opening exchanges. Far from reliant on an early lead, Paul Gregson's charge is expected to lead those closest to her and announce herself as a lead player from the ¾ point.
RODDICKSMEDADDY (Trap 5) - 16.43 Sheffield
RODDICKSMEDADDY hasn't tasted success since making virtually all in A7 company in September, yet there have been signs she's ready to strike in recent weeks down at the basement level, twice finding only unexposed youngsters too strong. With sound claims on final time and obvious claims of turning front rank, all looks set fair for a big run this afternoon.
SWIFT BROOM (Trap 6) - 20.06 Nottingham
SWIFT BROOM is established as a reliable operator in A4 class, as she proved when regaining the winning thread at the beginning of last month. The daughter of Storm Control is much better than her latest effort suggests and she's fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
