Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Broom to prove too Swift for rivals at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday...

"...she's fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals."

Timeform on Swift Broom

BALTOVIN LINDA (Trap 5) - 15.44 Sheffield

Following a fairly comfortable 1 ¼ length success four starts back, BALTOVIN LINDA has performed with plenty of credit on two of her three starts since faced with sterner competition, coming from an unpromising position to go down by a head latest after being held up during the opening exchanges. Far from reliant on an early lead, Paul Gregson's charge is expected to lead those closest to her and announce herself as a lead player from the ¾ point.

RODDICKSMEDADDY (Trap 5) - 16.43 Sheffield

RODDICKSMEDADDY hasn't tasted success since making virtually all in A7 company in September, yet there have been signs she's ready to strike in recent weeks down at the basement level, twice finding only unexposed youngsters too strong. With sound claims on final time and obvious claims of turning front rank, all looks set fair for a big run this afternoon.

SWIFT BROOM (Trap 6) - 20.06 Nottingham

SWIFT BROOM is established as a reliable operator in A4 class, as she proved when regaining the winning thread at the beginning of last month. The daughter of Storm Control is much better than her latest effort suggests and she's fancied to prove too strong for this evening's rivals.

Recommended bets

BALTOVIN LINDA (Trap 5) - 15.44 Sheffield
RODDICKSMEDADDY (Trap 5) - 16.43 Sheffield
SWIFT BROOM (Trap 6) - 20.06 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 4th Jan (A7 500m)

Monday 4 January, 3.44pm

Market rules

1. Olive Branch
2. Briannas Boy
3. Josies Double
4. Glowing Rainbow
5. Baltovin Linda
6. Charlie Golden
Sheff 4th Jan (A8 500M)

Monday 4 January, 4.43pm

Market rules

1. Stunning Ivy
2. Clogher Taylor
3. Monafadda Monty
4. Broomwell Sandie
5. Roddicksmedaddy
6. Unknown Flash
Nott 4th Jan (A4 500m)

Monday 4 January, 8.06pm

Market rules

1. Avant Garde
2. Riviera Rose
3. Salacres Hagar
4. Lightfoot Craig
5. Blakes Owl
6. Swift Broom
