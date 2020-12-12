Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bright Rory can light the way at Hove

Hove 12th Dec (OR 515m)Show Hide
Saturday 12 December, 7.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Bockos Doomie
|2. Lenson Whelan
|3. Mineola Hardy
|4. Forest Alan
|6. Lenson Austin
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the best bets at Hove on Saturday...
"...he should be too strong for this company."
Timeform on Doorus Jet
BOCKOS DOOMIE (Trap 1) - 19:18 Hove
BOCKOS DOOMIE can book his place in next week's Coral Olympic Final in the first semi of the 515m competition. The Hove star has an unblemished record at the East Sussex venue, recording a remarkable thirteenth win in his heat last week. He's back in the red jacket tonight and will take the beating once more.
DOORUS JET (Trap 4) - 21:21 Hove
DOORUS JET was never in it when chasing home another Olympic fancy Southwood Jet when exiting the competition early last week, but he looks primed to make amends in his Trophy heat. That was his first defeat in six at Hove, his wins this autumn all having come over tonight's shorter 500m distance, and he should be too strong for this company.
BRIGHT RORY (Trap 3) - 21:28 Hove
Sheffield dog BRIGHT RORY arrives with a bit of a reputation ahead of his Trophy heat, but can show why he looks destined for the top races with victory. He looked very promising in his short time in Ireland and has sparkled in trials here, clocking an eye-catching time in a solo spin at Hove last week. He could be anything.
BOCKOS DOOMIE (Trap 1) - 19:18 Hove
DOORUS JET (Trap 4) - 21:21 Hove
BRIGHT RORY (Trap 3) - 21:28 Hove
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
Saturday 12 December, 7.18pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Bockos Doomie
|2. Lenson Whelan
|3. Mineola Hardy
|4. Forest Alan
|6. Lenson Austin
Saturday 12 December, 9.12pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Maglass Matt
|2. Skywalker Cliff
|3. Antigua Jet
|4. Doorus Jet
|5. Homeward Bound
|6. Piemans Typhoon
Saturday 12 December, 9.28pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Britannia Will
|2. Urry Up Buddy
|3. Bright Rory
|4. Bronx Bomber
|5. Music Master
|6. Fwesh Prince