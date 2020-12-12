Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Bright Rory can light the way at Hove

BOCKOS DOOMIE (Trap 1) - 19:18 Hove

BOCKOS DOOMIE can book his place in next week's Coral Olympic Final in the first semi of the 515m competition. The Hove star has an unblemished record at the East Sussex venue, recording a remarkable thirteenth win in his heat last week. He's back in the red jacket tonight and will take the beating once more.

DOORUS JET (Trap 4) - 21:21 Hove

DOORUS JET was never in it when chasing home another Olympic fancy Southwood Jet when exiting the competition early last week, but he looks primed to make amends in his Trophy heat. That was his first defeat in six at Hove, his wins this autumn all having come over tonight's shorter 500m distance, and he should be too strong for this company.

BRIGHT RORY (Trap 3) - 21:28 Hove

Sheffield dog BRIGHT RORY arrives with a bit of a reputation ahead of his Trophy heat, but can show why he looks destined for the top races with victory. He looked very promising in his short time in Ireland and has sparkled in trials here, clocking an eye-catching time in a solo spin at Hove last week. He could be anything.