Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Brent can show he's the boss

Thornfield King (Trap 3) - 17:03 Sheffield

The unexposed Thornfield King (T3) hasn't had the rub of the green since opening his account early last month. He met with crowding mid-race on his latest start but ultimately fared admirably to be beaten by only a length and three-quarters. There ought to be a little more improvement from the son of Kinloch Brae and, granted a clear passage, he is fancied to emerge victorious.

Drumcrow Brent (Trap 6) - 19:00 Towcester

The Star Sports/TRC English Derby gets underway at Towcester this evening and Drumcrow Brent (T6) is fancied to get his campaign off to the perfect start. Mark Wallis' charge has been in fine form of late and registered another success in a course-and-distance event two weeks ago. That effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line-up and he can turn handy in stripes and assert from the three-quarter point.