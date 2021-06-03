Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Brent can show he's the boss

Towcester 3rd Jun (OR 500m)Show Hide
Thursday 3 June, 7.00pm
|1. Burnchurch Mick
|2. Denmark
|3. Great Eastern
|4. Savana Scrappy
|5. Springwell Sully
|6. Drumcrow Brent
Timeform highlight the best two bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Thursday.
"...that effort stands up to close scrutiny..."
Timeform on Drumcrow Brent
Thornfield King (Trap 3) - 17:03 Sheffield
The unexposed Thornfield King (T3) hasn't had the rub of the green since opening his account early last month. He met with crowding mid-race on his latest start but ultimately fared admirably to be beaten by only a length and three-quarters. There ought to be a little more improvement from the son of Kinloch Brae and, granted a clear passage, he is fancied to emerge victorious.
Drumcrow Brent (Trap 6) - 19:00 Towcester
The Star Sports/TRC English Derby gets underway at Towcester this evening and Drumcrow Brent (T6) is fancied to get his campaign off to the perfect start. Mark Wallis' charge has been in fine form of late and registered another success in a course-and-distance event two weeks ago. That effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line-up and he can turn handy in stripes and assert from the three-quarter point.
