To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Brent can show he's the boss

Greyhounds running
There's good Greyhound action this evening

Timeform highlight the best two bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Thursday.

"...that effort stands up to close scrutiny..."

Timeform on Drumcrow Brent

Thornfield King (Trap 3) - 17:03 Sheffield

The unexposed Thornfield King (T3) hasn't had the rub of the green since opening his account early last month. He met with crowding mid-race on his latest start but ultimately fared admirably to be beaten by only a length and three-quarters. There ought to be a little more improvement from the son of Kinloch Brae and, granted a clear passage, he is fancied to emerge victorious.

Drumcrow Brent (Trap 6) - 19:00 Towcester

The Star Sports/TRC English Derby gets underway at Towcester this evening and Drumcrow Brent (T6) is fancied to get his campaign off to the perfect start. Mark Wallis' charge has been in fine form of late and registered another success in a course-and-distance event two weeks ago. That effort stands up to close scrutiny in this line-up and he can turn handy in stripes and assert from the three-quarter point.

Towcester 3rd Jun (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Thursday 3 June, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Burnchurch Mick
2. Denmark
3. Great Eastern
4. Savana Scrappy
5. Springwell Sully
6. Drumcrow Brent
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays