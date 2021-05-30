To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Breeze can blow Central Park rivals away

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park

Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening...

"...he'll take some stopping if building on that..."

Timeform on Kingsbrook Glyn

Feather Breeze (Trap 3) - 19:18 Central Park

Feather Breeze (T3) should take the beating in the sprint. He's on a roll and proving resilient and versatile, his latest victory at Central Park his third at a different venue in his last five runs. The three box is potentially tricky but he overcame a bump when scoring a fortnight ago and seems sure to go well again with luck.

Kishlawn Shakira (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park

Kishlawn Shakira (T2) can open her account in Britain. A stunning winner over this trip in Ireland at the end of last year, it's not been plain sailing for her on these shores, but she ran a cracker in an open on her first start at Central Park last week and looks well placed to go one better.

Kingsbrook Glyn (Trap 5) - 21:28 Central Park

Kingsbrook Glyn (T5) brings a touch of class to the concluding stayers' race and can resume winning ways. The Monmore Classic winner took a couple of similar contests over course and distance in good style in October and returned to competitive action with a pleasing run back at Monmore last week. He'll take some stopping if building on that.

Central Park 30th May (OR 642m)

Sunday 30 May, 9.28pm

1. Blue Tick Jenny
2. Diesel Minnie
3. Gizmo Weejay
4. Burgess Bruno
5. Kingsbrook Glyn
6. Fahy Cain
