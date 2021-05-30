Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Breeze can blow Central Park rivals away

Central Park 30th May (OR 642m)Show Hide
Sunday 30 May, 9.28pm
|Lay
|1. Blue Tick Jenny
|2. Diesel Minnie
|3. Gizmo Weejay
|4. Burgess Bruno
|5. Kingsbrook Glyn
|6. Fahy Cain
Timeform pick out the best bets at Central Park on Sunday evening...
"...he'll take some stopping if building on that..."
Timeform on Kingsbrook Glyn
Feather Breeze (Trap 3) - 19:18 Central Park
Feather Breeze (T3) should take the beating in the sprint. He's on a roll and proving resilient and versatile, his latest victory at Central Park his third at a different venue in his last five runs. The three box is potentially tricky but he overcame a bump when scoring a fortnight ago and seems sure to go well again with luck.
Kishlawn Shakira (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park
Kishlawn Shakira (T2) can open her account in Britain. A stunning winner over this trip in Ireland at the end of last year, it's not been plain sailing for her on these shores, but she ran a cracker in an open on her first start at Central Park last week and looks well placed to go one better.
Kingsbrook Glyn (Trap 5) - 21:28 Central Park
Kingsbrook Glyn (T5) brings a touch of class to the concluding stayers' race and can resume winning ways. The Monmore Classic winner took a couple of similar contests over course and distance in good style in October and returned to competitive action with a pleasing run back at Monmore last week. He'll take some stopping if building on that.
