Timeform Greyhounds SmartPlays: Breeze can blow Central Park rivals away

Feather Breeze (Trap 3) - 19:18 Central Park

Feather Breeze (T3) should take the beating in the sprint. He's on a roll and proving resilient and versatile, his latest victory at Central Park his third at a different venue in his last five runs. The three box is potentially tricky but he overcame a bump when scoring a fortnight ago and seems sure to go well again with luck.

Kishlawn Shakira (Trap 2) - 20:54 Central Park

Kishlawn Shakira (T2) can open her account in Britain. A stunning winner over this trip in Ireland at the end of last year, it's not been plain sailing for her on these shores, but she ran a cracker in an open on her first start at Central Park last week and looks well placed to go one better.

Kingsbrook Glyn (Trap 5) - 21:28 Central Park

Kingsbrook Glyn (T5) brings a touch of class to the concluding stayers' race and can resume winning ways. The Monmore Classic winner took a couple of similar contests over course and distance in good style in October and returned to competitive action with a pleasing run back at Monmore last week. He'll take some stopping if building on that.